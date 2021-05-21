It's going to be an all-Southern Idaho Conference final at the State 4A baseball tournament.
Bishop Kelly and Columbia posted solid efforts in semifinals Friday at College of Southern Idaho.
Columbia (15-11) topped Canyon Ridge 5-0 and Bishop Kelly (21-5) held off Twin Falls 12-8.
Bishop Kelly and Columbia square off this afternoon at 3 to decide the title.
3A
It's going to be an all-Snake River Valley championship game.
Weiser and Fruitland advanced through the semifinals at Fruitland.
The Wolverines (23-7) held off Kimberly 8-6 and the Grizzlies (19-9) topped Snake River 7-2.
The title game today is at 3.
2A
Undefeated Nampa Christian had its most difficult game of the season Friday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
The Trojans had to hold off Declo 4-3 to advance to the state championship game.
Nampa Christian (25-0) will meet Malad (21-3) today at 1 p.m.