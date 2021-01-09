The Meridian wrestling team declared Saturday it's the team to beat at the State 5A tournament.
The Warriors piled up 226.5 points to capture the prestigious Rollie Lane championship at the Ford Idaho Center.
Defending champ Kuna was second with 221, Post Falls took third (144) and Nampa (137) was fourth.
Meridian had no individual champions, but the Warriors put four in the finals.
Kuna was led by champions Cael Palmer (160 pounds) and Dante Roggio (170). Palmer defeated Caden Frix of Meridian 11-3 and Roggie edged Gunner Giulio of Coeur d'Alene 3-2.
Nampa and New Plymouth each had two champs.
Dedrick Navarro of Nampa won at 98 pounds, topping Mack Mauger of Blackfoot 3-2. Carson Exferd of Nampa topped Payton Hernandez of Columbia 8-2.
Kyle Rice and Joe Campbell of New Plymouth won. Rice shut out Peyton Munson of Nampa 5-0 at 120 and Campbell defeated Tayten Gillette of Gooding 5-3 at 145.
Other area champs were: Tanner Frothinger of Eagle at 113; Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell at 126; Nico Rodriguez of Columbia at 220; and Greg Gissel of Fruitland at heavyweight.