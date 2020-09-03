The quest for a threepeat began in earnest for the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team Wednesday.
Rocky Mountain came out firing on all cylinders, handling Kuna 6-0 in a season-opening match.
And Kelsey Oyler, the reigning 5A Southern Idaho Conference and state player of the year, came out on fire. Oyler, who led the SIC in scoring last year, scored three goals and added two assists.
Nadia Kincaid had two goals, Deborah Pond had a goal and Ainsley Terada and Larissa Wegner each had assists.
Kasey Wardle and Kelsey Jargstorf split time in goal for the Grizzlies, putting up the shutout. They combined to stop six shots.
Rocky Mountain opened a 3-0 by intermission.