The Timberline football team got back on track Thursday.
Leading 21-13 at halftime, the Wolves pulled away in the second half, topping Boise 39-20 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
Timberline improved to 4-1 overall, 1-1 in divisional play. Boise slipped to 1-4, 0-2.
Quarterback Wade Zenner completed 10 of 14 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Taylor Marcum rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns to lead Timberline.
Garrett Lavin had eight catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 4, VALLIVUE 0: The Knights (8-2-1, 8-0-1) moved into first place with the shutout over the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Colton Crawford had a hat trick for the Knights and Will Carey scored off a corner kick. Goalies Quinn Coffey and Justin McGreen combined for the shutout.
MIDDLETON 11, EMMETT 0: The Vikings handled the Huskies in a 4A SIC match.
Trevor Scheuerman led the Vikings with four goals, Isaac Kim had three and Mack Easton had two.
GIRLS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 6, EMMETT 0: The Vikings cruised in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference road win over the Huskies.
Lauren Landis scored twice and Elsie Wyatt, Kelsey Severa, Crissy Lochhead and Sidney Kim each scored to lead the Vikings (7-3-2, 7-1-2).
CALDWELL 4, RIDGEVUE 0: The Cougars had no problem topping the Warhawks in a 4A SIC match.
Shaelyn Olsen led Caldwell with three goals and Chloe Sams had one as goalie Aaliyah Lopez posted her first shutout.
BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Knights (6-4-1, 6-2-1) held off the league-leading Falcons (8-4, 8-2) in a 4A SIC match.
KUNA 3, EAGLE 0: The Kavemen (6-5-1, 5-3-0) moved past the Mustangs (6-5, 4-3) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, CAPITAL 0: The Mustangs (6-2, 4-1) swept the Eagles 25-9, 25-13, 25-18 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Delaney Bub, Madi Hauskins and Tara Murphy each had eight kills to lead Eagle. Rhys Layton had 30 assists and three aces.
CENTENNIAL 3, OWYHEE 0: The Patriots topped the Storm 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 in a 5A SIC match.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces and Eliana Tia had seven kills.
Samantha Hatzenbeller led Owyhee with 10 digs and Bailey Brooks had five blocks.
KUNA 3, BORAH 0: The Kavemen outlasted the Lions 28-26, 25-16, 28-26 in a 5A SIC match.
Talia Jenkins led Kuna with 19 digs and three aces, Hailey Heindel had nine kills and Paige Rackham had seven kills and three aces.
NAMPA 3, RIDGEVUE 0: The Bulldogs (6-7, 4-3) swept the Warhawks 26-24, 25-10, 25-10 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Audrah Radford had 20 kills, 10 digs and four blocks to lead Nampa, Rykelle Sandidge had 22 assists and three aces and Brooklyn Grondahl had seven digs, six kills and two aces.
Lilly Summers led Ridgevue with nine digs and six kills and Alivia Kelley had 12 digs and six assists.
MIDDLETON 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Vikings topped the Falcons 26-24, 19-25, 25-13, 25-16 in a 4A SIC match.
Brooke Garman led Vallivue with 22 kills and 17 digs and Faith Saindon had 33 assists and 10 digs.
PARMA 3, WEISER 0: The Panthers (12-1, 3-1) swept the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley Conference match.
Austyn Harris led Parma with 10 digs, seven kills and two aces, Sam Graham had six kills and three aces and Katie Compas had 21 assists and five kills.
McCALL-DONNELLY 3, HOMEDALE 2: The Vandals held off the Trojans 25-17. 25-14, 21-15, 23-25, 15-6 in an SRV match.
Laney Swallow led Homedale with 12 kills and Jacy Parker had 11.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene easily got past visiting Central Washington 5-0 in a GNAC opener.
Five different players scored for the Nighthawks (2-1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL: Colorado State swept visiting Boise State in a Mountain West opener.
The Rams prevailed 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 in a highly competitive match. The Broncos are now 0-12 all-time at Colorado State.
Lauren Ohlinger led the Broncos with 12 kills while hitting .242. She also had a team-high three aces and a team-high nine digs.
COMPUTER ISSUES
A computer glitch at The Idaho Press on Wednesday caused a few high school results to not be reported in Thursday’s newspaper. Here they are:
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 7, SKYVIEW 0: Samantha Smith celebrated her birthday in fine fashion Wednesday.
The Boise sophomore soccer player scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Brave to a win over Skyview in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Pressly Taylor and Logan Smith also had two goals and Kunie Hirai had a goal.
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 4, RIDGEVUE 1: The Cougars topped the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Clay Walton and Axel Gonzalez each scored two goals to lead Caldwell. Gonzalez added an assist and Fabian Arguello had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE 3, MERIDIAN 0: The Brave swept the Warriors 25-16, 27-25, 25-18 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Keely Grant led Boise with 10 kills and eight blocks, Maddie Boggress had 10 assists, nine kills and seven blocks and Olivia Evaro had 16 assists, seven digs and four aces.