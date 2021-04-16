The Vallivue softball team picked up a big victory Friday.
The Falcons knocked off the Warhawks 10-3 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Megan Stacy went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead Vallivue. Gillian Venditti had two hits and two RBI.
Vallivue improved to 11-6 overall, 5-3 in league.
Ridgevue slipped to 15-4 and 7-2.
MERIDIAN 4, CAPITAL 2: The Warriors scored three runs in the third in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
EAGLE 10, MOUNTAIN VIEW 6: The Mustangs scored five runs in the fourth to top the Mavericks in a 5A SIC game.
Sydney Groves hit a grand slam to lead Eagle.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 7, CENTENNIAL 2: Rylie Gilbreath went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBI to lead the Grizzlies in the 5A SIC game.
SKYVIEW 12, BORAH 2, 6 INNINGS: The Hawks scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the 5A SIC game early.
TIMBERLINE 8, KUNA 1: Tara Dittman went 2 for 3 with a home and three RBI to lead the Wolves past the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Kimberlyn Wicker had a homer and three RBI for Timberline.
MELBA 24, COLE VALLEY 0, 5 INNINGS: Keylee Wilson went 4 for 5 with five RBI to lead the Mustangs (6-5, 4-0) to the Western Idaho Conference win.
Esther Riley and Madisen Bunnell added three RBI each.
BASEBALL
TIMBERLINE 1, KUNA 0: The Wolves (13-2) edged the Kavemen (7-7) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 6, CENTENNIAL 0: The Grizzlies (17-1) scored three in the first and three in the seventh to down the Patriots (3-11) in a 5A SIC game.
Pitcher Luke Hines went the distance, throwing a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Braden Lewis had three RBI.
BORAH 7, SKYVIEW 6: The Hawks (9-4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Lions (7-5) prevailed in a 5A SIC game.
Garrett Thompson went 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead Borah.
TerRyck Pennington led Skyview, going 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI.
MERIDIAN 12, CAPITAL 2, 6 INNINGS: The Warriors (5-11) scored six runs in the third to pull away for the 5A SIC win.
Cruz Simms led Meridian with three RBI and Isaiah Castillo, Dyson Price and Dylan Goehner each had two.
EAGLE 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 5: The Mustangs (13-3) rallied for six runs in the sixth to top the Mavericks (11-7) in a 5A SIC game.
BISHOP KELLY 12, CALDWELL 1, 5 INNINGS: The Knights scored five runs in the first and six in the fifth in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
AJ Jones went 4 for 4 with four RBI to lead Bishop Kelly.
EMMETT 7, NAMPA 1: Roman Lake struck out seven in six innings to lead the Huskies past the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.
RIDGEVUE 13, VALLIVUE 3: The Warhawks pulled away late to top the Falcons in the 4A SIC game.
Luke Nelson went 4 for 5 with a RBI to lead Ridgevue.
COLUMBIA 2, MIDDLETON 0: Caden Campa threw a seven-inning shutout to lead the Wildcats past the Vikings in a 4A SIC game.
Campa limited Middleton to two hits while striking out seven. He also had two RBI.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
SOU SWEEPS YOTES: No. 1-ranked Southern Oregon swept visiting College of Idaho 7-1 and 7-2 in Cascade Conference play.
The Raiders (36-2, 19-1) took sole possession of first as the Yotes fell to 30-10, 18-2.