The Vallivue boys basketball team held off Nampa 58-45 on Thursday in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Casey Cope led Vallivue with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Martinez had 18 points and three steals.
COLUMBIA 58, EMMETT 42: The Wildcats built a first-quarter lead and never looked back in the 4A SIC game.
Joe Schulkins led Columbia with 23 points.
Timmy Williams led Emmett with 18 points and eight rebounds.
MERIDIAN 69, KUNA 58: The Warriors held off the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Four players scored in double figures for Meridian. Mckay Anderson and Brody Rowbury each had 15 points and Rowbury had 12 rebounds and Andeerson had six assists.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 19 points and Gavin Gordon added 15 and five rebounds.
EAGLE 60, KUNA 38: The Mustangs ran away from the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Donovan Jones led Eagle with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
HOMEDALE 49, PAYETTE 25: The Trojans used a big second half to stop the Pirates in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals and Mason Strong had 14 points and six rebounds.
MARING 60, COMPASS CHARTER 35: The Huskies cruised to the 2A WIC victory.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots and Rogelio Valadez had six assists.
MELBA 75, NEW PLYMOUTH 48: The Mustangs cruised past the Pilgrims in a 2A WIC game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 20 points, Cache Beus had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Joe Reiber had 14 points and four assists and Josh Leavitt and Henry Clark each had 11 points.
Matt Hall led New Plymouth with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 60, SKYVIEW 33: The Brave rolled past the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avery Howell led Boise with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Banks had 13 points and five rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 68, CENTENNIAL 29: The Mavericks shot out to a 27-7 lead and cruised to the 5A SIC win.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 18 points and six rebounds.
Mountain View (14-1, 8-1) visits Timberline (8-1, 8-1) on Saturday to decide the league championship. It's a rematch of last year's state title game.
RIDGEVUE 65, VALLIVUE 61, 2 OT: The Warhawks held off the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Sarah Means led Ridgevue with 27 points and six rebounds.
Alonda Osuna led Vallivue with 22 points and five rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 41, GEM STATE 18: The Patriots cruised to victory.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 59, IDAHO CITY 47: The Grizzlies topped the Wildcats.
Shae Olsen led the Grizzlies with 22 points and Kylah Fillmore added 16.