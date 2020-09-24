The Rocky Mountain girls soccer team got things rolling in the second half Wednesday.
The Grizzlies scored four second-half goals to top Mountain View 6-2 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Tryne Tamminga, Jada Torpey and Nadia Kincaid each had a goal and an assist for Rocky Mountain and Mylee Carver, Kaitlyn Slocum and Kelsey Oyler each had a goal. Deborah Pond added an assist.
Kaydree Rapp and Avery McBride each had a goal for Mountain View.
Kasey Wardle had six saves in goal for Rocky Mountain and Ella Parades had seven saves for the Mavericks.
TIMBERLINE 3, BORAH 0: The Wolves blanked the Lions in a 5A SIC match.
Timberline handled Capital 12-1 on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA 3, MIDDLETON 2: The Wildcats edged the Vikings in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match Thursday.
The Wildcats made a 2-1 edge at intermission hold up.
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 3, CAPITAL 1: The Wolves held off the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
CENTENNIAL 9, MERIDIAN 0: The Patriots were too much for the Warriors in a 5A SIC match.
BOISE 1, SKYVIEW 0: The Brave shut out the Hawks in a 5A SIC match.
Logan McKendrick scored Boise’s goal and Jack Goode assisted.