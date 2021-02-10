Chloe Wright had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Cianna Legaspi had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Rocky Mountain girls basketball team staved off elimination and advanced to a state play-in game with a 55-38 win over Skyview Wednesday night.
Skyview, which got 13 points from Olivia Taylor and 11 points from Lily Masuca, was eliminated with the loss.
Rocky Mountain had a 50-31 rebounding advantage. The Grizzlies opened up a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and used a 16-5 advantage in the third quarter to blow the game open.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 45, RIDGEVUE 34: Aiden McCarthy had 11 points and Kade Rice had 10 to lead the Knights to a road win at Ridgevue.
Bishop Kelly won despite shooting just 37.5 percent from the field (15 of 40), including just 4 of 16 from 3-point range. The Knights, who had a 32-25 rebound margin, broke the game open with a 15-2 scoring margin in the third quarter.
Kolton McKie had nine points to lead Ridgevue, while Tristan Correa Book had seven. The Warhawks shot just 26.2 percent (11 of 42) for the game.
BOISE 52, CAPITAL 45: Jack Payne had 14 points and seven rebounds and Whitt Miller had 13 points to lead Boise to a win against Capital.
Max Clark had 11 points and Nate Cherry had eight points in the loss for Capital.
WEISER 47, HOMEDALE 46: Brett Spencer had 12 points and Eli Ruiz had 11 to lead Weiser to a close road win at Homedale.
Homedale trailed 31-26 at the half but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. Mason Strong had 17 points and Jaxon Dines had 13 in the loss for Homedale.
NEW PLYMOUTH 57, MARSING 55: New Plymouth pulled out a 2-point road win at Marsing.
Jacob Anakeny had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Marsing, while Dominic Enrico had 15 points.
No stats were reported for New Plymouth.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 57, MELBA 51: Nampa Christian picked up a win against Melba.
Cache Beus had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Melba in the loss, while Joe Reiber had 11 points and six rebounds.
No stats were reported for Nampa Christian.
COLE VALLEY 79, COMPASS 27: Cole Valley had an impressive 52-point home win over visiting Compass on Wednesday. No other stats were reported.