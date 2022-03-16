Support Local Journalism


The Ridgevue softball team topped Columbia 9-6 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Wednesday.

Ridgevue scored six runs in the final three innings to secure the win.

BASEBALL

HOMEDALE 16, NEW PLYMOUTH 6, 5 INNINGS: Cody Liebschwager went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBI to lead the Trojans past the Pilgrims.

Dillon Fine went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI and had six strikeouts in four innings for Homedale.

Oliver Cope had two RBI for New Plymouth.

