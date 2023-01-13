The Owyhee girls basketball team moved into second place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Friday.
The Storm knocked off defending state champ Timberline 47-43 at Timberline.
Owyhee (12-2 overall, 7-1 SIC) led 23-17 at halftime. Timberline (13-3, 7-2) took the lead at 34-32 by the end of the third quarter.
Sydney Rodriguez led Owyhee with 13 points and seven rebounds and Josie Davis had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Emmi Swillie led Timberline with 14 points and 16 rebounds and Piper Davis had 11 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45, BORAH 36: The Mavericks took control in the second quarter in the 5A SIC game.
The Mavericks outscored the Lions 13-1 in the second period.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 14 points and nine rebounds and Quincy Keller had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Ava Young led Borah with 11 points and four rebounds.
BOISE 70, NAMPA 16: The Brave (15-1, 8-0) were too much for the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC game.
Avery Howell led the Brave with 15 points and seven rebounds, Libby Nelson had 11 points and five rebounds, Kaity Haan had 10 points and Emme Munch had six assists.
FRUITLAND 49, MCCALL-DONNELLY 40: The Grizzlies held off the Vandals in a Snake River Valley game.
Brooke Hardy led Fruitland (10-6, 4-2) with 25 points and Payton Fritts had 14.
MELBA 73, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 23: The Mustangs (18-0, 8-0) were too much for the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists, Brooklynn Dayley had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals and Hallie Arnold added 12 points, five assists and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 46, BISHOP KELLY 41: In a tightly contested 4A Southern Idaho Conference matchup between league undefeateds, the Hawks prevailed.
Eloy Chaparro led Skyview (10-3, 4-0) with 17 points and Max Cutforth had 15.
Joseph Behrend led Bishop Kelly (5-8, 3-1) with 10 points.