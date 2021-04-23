It may have been late but it wasn’t too late for the Centennial baseball team Friday.
The Patriots erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning to top Capital 11-8 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ayric Robinson went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI to lead Centennial. Zain Couzens had three RBI.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, BOISE 2, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies used 11 hits for double-digit runs in the 5A SIC game.
Justin Douglas went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI and Kris Kirkpatrick and Jacob Hughes added three RBI each to lead Rocky Mountain.
BORAH 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2: Korban McCarney hit a walk-off homer to lift the Lions past the Mavericks in a 5A SIC game.
Brody Rasmussen went 3 for 4 for Mountain View.
SKVYIEW 7, MERIDIAN 2: The Hawks scored six runs in the first inning and it was more than enough to top the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Grady Daniels led Skyview with two RBI.
COLUMBIA 12, RIDGEVUE 8: The Wildcats broke an 8-8 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
It came after Ridgevue scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to forge a tie.
TJ Murray led Columbia by going 2 for 5 with three RBI.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 13, NEW PLYMOUTH 2, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (17-0, 5-0) scored seven runs in the second inning to pull away from the Pilgrims in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Josh Tiersman, Landon Cheney, Brent Clapier and Carson Atwood had two RBI each to lead the Trojans.
MELBA 8, MARSING 4: The Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning in the WIC game.
Trace Stimpson went 4 for 4 with two RBI to lead Melba (10-5, 5-0), which kept pace with co-league leader Nampa Christian.
SOFTBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, BOISE 2, 6 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (18-0) scored six runs in the sixth inning in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Liz Marshall hit a homer and went 3 for 4 with three RBI and Lolo Walker had a homer to go with four RBI to lead Rocky Mountain.
CENTENNIAL 4, CAPITAL 0: The Patriots scored three runs in the first inning and it proved more than enough in the 5A SIC game.
SKYVIEW 22, MERIDIAN 2, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks pounded out 24 hits in the 5A SIC game.
Delaney Keith hit a grand slam, going 3 for 3 with nine RBI to lead Skyview.Rocky
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, BORAH 6, 5 INNINGS: The Mavericks got 20 hits in the run-rule shortened 5A SIC game.
Gracie Tentinger went 4 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBI to lead Mountain View.
EAGLE 7, TIMBERLINE 1: The Mustangs pulled away from the Wolves in the 5A SIC game.
Lizzy Tommacini threw a five-hitter to lead Eagle. She also led at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBI.
VISION CHARTER 22, COLE VALLEY 12, 5 INNINGS: The Golden Eagles posted a run-rule win over the Chargers in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Seanna McDougall went 2 for 4 with a two-run home to lead Vision Charter. Shylo Hime and Jamie Ruiz each had four RBI.
MELBA 13, MARSING 1, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs put together 12 hits to top the Huskies in a WIC game.
Ashlie Shaffer went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Lillian Hansen went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead Melba. Shaffer threw a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
NEW PLYMOUTH 12, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 7: The Pilgrims upset the Trojans in a WIC game.
Harlee Ferdinand led Nampa Christian, going 2 for 3 with four RBI.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEPT: Visiting Oregon Tech swept College of Idaho 5-1 and 4-2 in Cascade Conference play.
The Yotes were held to two hits in the opener.
In the second game, Haley Loffer and Kylie Smith each went 2 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Yotes (30-14, 18-5).
Oregon Tech improved to 34-6 and 18-5. The teams meet in a doubleheader again today.
NNU SWEEPS: Northwest Nazarene swept visiting Western Washington 4-3 in 10 innings and 7-0 in a GNAC doubleheader.
The Nighthawks improved to 24-8 and 7-3.
Starter Sidney Booth got the win in the first game, coming back in to pitch the final two innings.
In the second game, Tori Hensley went the distance, improving her record to 6-2. She limited WWU to four hits while striking out six.