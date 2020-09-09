The Rocky Mountain girls soccer team posted another shutout.
The two-time defending 5A state champion Grizzlies blanked Centennial 6-0 in a Southern Idaho Conference match Tuesday.
Kelsey Oyler had two goals and one assists, Tryne Tamminga, Nadia Kincaid, Larissa Wegner and Ainsley Terada each had a goal and Kincaid, Kaitlyn Slocum, Ali Miller and Deborah Pond each had an assist.
Centennial goalie Kaiya Pardue had 11 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 0: The Panthers topped the Trojans 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 in a nonleague match Tuesday.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 10 kills and 12 digs, Brooke Johnson had 12 digs, nine kills and five blocks and Katie Compas had 25 assists, 12 digs and four kills.
RIMROCK 3, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 0: The Raiders stopped the Grizzlies 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Hope Miller led Greenleaf with seven assists, three kills and three digs.