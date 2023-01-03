It may have seemed like a season opener in many ways for the Owyhee boys basketball team Tuesday.
It was the Storm’s first game since their trip to California last week, which was a nightmare in terms of travel to and from.
Owyhee played solid defense in the second half to stop Middleton 62-46 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
“Credit to Middleton; it was an ugyly game,” Owyhee coach Andy Harrington said. “They did a good job of mixing and matching their defenses and we haven’t seen a lot of it. In return our guys struggled reading and their rhythm was off. They made us think a lot.”
Liam Campbell led Owyhee with 18 pionts and 15 rebounds.
“I was really pleased with our defense,” Harrington said. “We played great defense.”
Owyhee improved to 6-3 overall, 2-0 in league. Middleton dropped to 8-3, 1-1.
TIMBERLINE 60, KUNA 45: The Wolves used a big first half to pull away from the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
The Wolves opened a 31-18 lead by halftime.
Jachin Mertes led Timberline with 22 points and 11 rebounds and AJ LaBeau had 11 points and four rebounds.
Tyler Rizvic led Kuna with 11 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74, NAMPA 52: The Mavericks were too much for the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC game.
Dyson Judd led Mountain View (7-3, 1-0) with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Logan Hausveit had 20 points and Camden Hyde had 10 points and five rebounds.
Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 17 points.
BORAH 43, CENTENNIAL 40: The Lions held off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
EAGLE 62, BOISE 55: The Mustangs held off the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Landon White led Eagle with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Sawyer Hansen added 13 points and five rebounds.
Jakob Thompson led Boise with 20 points and five rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 51, MARSING 31: The Chargers (8-2, 3-1) ran away from the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
MELBA 87, NORTH STAR 52: The Mustangs (11-0, 3-0) overwhelmed North Star in a WIC game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 30 points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists, Kaden Dayley had 15 points and four rebounds, Tucker Lowber had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Gume Ortiz had 12 points.
AMBROSE 63, COMPASS CHARTER 48: The Archers were too much for Compass Charter in a WIC game.
Eli Sugarman led the Archers with 20 points and Lincoln Mathis had 16.
PARMA 50, NYSSA (ORE.) 43: The Panthers won in a nonleague game.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 24 points and Luke Redmond added 13.