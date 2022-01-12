featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Nampa tops Caldwell boys 60-54 By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nampa boys basketball team won a battle of Canyon County.The Bulldogs topped Caldwell 60-54 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Wednesday.Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 23 points and Walker Peterson added 16.Cameron Morales led Caldwell with 18 points.BISHOP KELLY 72, EMMETT 34: The Knights handled the Huskies in a 4A SIC game.Tommy Hunter led the Knights with 15 points and five assists.GIRLS BASKETBALLTIMBERLINE 60, CAPITAL 38: The Wolves (15-1, 11-0 Foothills Division) cruised to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Eagles.Audrey Taylor led Timberline with 18 points and four assists and Emma Heninger had 11 points and three assists.Hannah Price led Capital with 12 points and four rebounds. Timberline led 25-23 at halftime before taking off in the second half.WRESTLINGROCKY MOUNTAIN 57, BORAH 30: The Grizzlies downed the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual.Titus Nichols led Rocky Mountain with a pin at 132 pounds in 1:01.COLLEGESOFTBALLThe College of Idaho was ranked second in the preseason NAIA Top-25 Coaches’ poll Wednesday. It’s the Yotes’ highest ranking in history.For the third straight season the Yotes will open the season in the Top-25.College of Idaho is coming off a third-place finish at the NAIA World Series. The Yotes finished 44-19 last year.Conference rival Oregon Tech was ranked No. 1. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nampa Caldwell Assist Sport Basketball College Of Idaho Oregon Tech Naia Top-25 Coaches Knight Recommended for you Load comments