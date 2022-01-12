Support Local Journalism


The Nampa boys basketball team won a battle of Canyon County.

The Bulldogs topped Caldwell 60-54 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Wednesday.

Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 23 points and Walker Peterson added 16.

Cameron Morales led Caldwell with 18 points.

BISHOP KELLY 72, EMMETT 34: The Knights handled the Huskies in a 4A SIC game.

Tommy Hunter led the Knights with 15 points and five assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TIMBERLINE 60, CAPITAL 38: The Wolves (15-1, 11-0 Foothills Division) cruised to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Eagles.

Audrey Taylor led Timberline with 18 points and four assists and Emma Heninger had 11 points and three assists.

Hannah Price led Capital with 12 points and four rebounds.

Timberline led 25-23 at halftime before taking off in the second half.

WRESTLING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 57, BORAH 30: The Grizzlies downed the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual.

Titus Nichols led Rocky Mountain with a pin at 132 pounds in 1:01.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

The College of Idaho was ranked second in the preseason NAIA Top-25 Coaches’ poll Wednesday. It’s the Yotes’ highest ranking in history.

For the third straight season the Yotes will open the season in the Top-25.

College of Idaho is coming off a third-place finish at the NAIA World Series. The Yotes finished 44-19 last year.

Conference rival Oregon Tech was ranked No. 1.

