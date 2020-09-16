The Middleton volleyball team got all it could handle in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match Tuesday.
The Vikings got past Ridgevue 28-30, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12 in a highly competitive showdown.
Whitney Stettler led Ridgevue with 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Reiss McIntyre had 11 kills and six aces and Lexi Krmpotich had 27 assists.
BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 2: The Knights held off the Falcons 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 15-6 in a 4A SIC match.
NAMPA 3, EMMETT 0: The Bulldogs swept the Huskies 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 in a 4A SIC match.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 19 kills and 19 digs, Reagan Young had 32 digs, Maddie Ehinger had 25 assists, 16 digs and five kills.
BOISE 3, TIMBERLINE 1: The Brave topped the Wolves in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Senior Yale Spojan had 14 kills and eight digs on her 18th birthday to lead Boise, Katie Black added 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces, Olivia Evaro had 26 assists and eight digs and Katy Cooper had 15 digs and seven kills.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2: The Trojans slipped past the Chargers 26-28, 25-19, 15-25, 25-6, 15-8.
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 2: The Patriots fought off a first-set loss to rebound to knock off the Grizzlies 22-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-7.
Hope Miller led Greenleaf with eight assists, six kills and two aces.
MARSING 3, VISION CHARTER 0: The Huskies cruised to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 win.
Mila Astorquia led Marsing with seven aces and four kills.
BOYS SOCCER
VALLIVUE 8, NAMPA 0: The Falcons scored five second-half goals to run past the Bulldogs in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Raoul Barragan led Vallivue with a hat trick and one assist, Ulises Arreola had two goals and Alex Barragan, Dyland Vanderpool and Baylor Eller each scored.
Juan Osuna had three assists and Ivan Guido had two.