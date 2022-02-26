Nothing seems to have come easy recently for the Middleton boys basketball team.
The No. 1-ranked Vikings were upset by Vallivue in the District III Tournament, forcing Middleton to take a longer route to state.
Middleton found its way, though, topping Blackfoot 55-48 in overtime Saturday in a 4A state play-in game.
The Vikings’ reward? They will open the state tournament Thursday against Southern Idaho Conference rival Bishop Kelly at Rocky Mountain High School. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.
Middleton (23-2) had contributions from many players Saturday. Talmage Stucki led the way with 19 points, Owen Graviet had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists, Michael Day had 10 rebounds and Tyler Medaris had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Medaris, a senior, surpassed 1,000 career points. He has more than 700 rebounds and 200 assists to go with it. Middleton is 69-10 in Medaris’ career.
In another 4A state opener, No. 8 seed Vallivue meets No. 1 Hillcrest at noon.
MERIDIAN 73, COEUR D’ALENE 60: The Warriors earned a State 5A berth in a win over the Vikings in a state play-in game at Grangeville.
It was a rematch of an earlier game that Coeur d’Alene won 40-29 at Meridian in late December.
Meridian will open state on Thursday against District VI champion Madison at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
In other 5A openers, No. 1 Lake City meets No. 8 Centennial at noon; No. 4 Eagles takes on No. 5 Rigby at 2 p.m.; and No. 2 Owyhee goes against No. 7 Mountain View at 7.
FRUITLAND 56, KELLOGG 36: The Grizzlies (18-7) earned a 3A state berth in a play-in game against the Wildcats at Grangeville.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Tyler Capps had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Fruitland is the No. 4 seed going to state, which begins Thursday at Meridian High School. The Grizzlies open against No. 5 Kimberly at 2 p.m.
No. 6 Homedale takes on No. 3 Snake River at 5.
WEST SIDE 53, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 37: West Side topped the Trojans in a 2A state play-in game at Burley High School.
The pairings are set for state, which begins Thursday at Capital High School. Western Idaho Conference rivals Melba and Ambrose are seeded No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, and will face off again at 2 p.m. in a state opener.