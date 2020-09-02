Melba and Weiser went the distance before the Mustangs prevailed in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday.
The Mustangs topped the Wolverines 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 14 kills and four blocks, Kate Clark added 11 kills, Kayla McCoy had 34 assists and Maddi Bunnell had 37 digs.
PARMA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: The Panthers stopped the Trojans 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 in a nonleague match.
Austyn Harris and Brooke Johnson each had 13 kills to lead Parma. Johnson added eight blocks, Katie Compas had 31 assists, 20 digs and five aces.