Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Melba and Weiser went the distance before the Mustangs prevailed in a nonleague volleyball match Tuesday.

The Mustangs topped the Wolverines 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14.

Keylee Wilson led Melba with 14 kills and four blocks, Kate Clark added 11 kills, Kayla McCoy had 34 assists and Maddi Bunnell had 37 digs.

PARMA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: The Panthers stopped the Trojans 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 in a nonleague match.

Austyn Harris and Brooke Johnson each had 13 kills to lead Parma. Johnson added eight blocks, Katie Compas had 31 assists, 20 digs and five aces.

Tags

Load comments