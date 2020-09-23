The Melba volleyball team was pushed to five sets before holding off Nampa Christian on Tuesday.
The Mustangs rallied from a two-set deficit to knock off the Trojans 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 27-25, 15-11 in a 2A Western Idaho Conference match.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 13 kills and five aces, Kendall Clark had 14 kills, Kate Clark had 11 kills and four aces, Kayla McCoy had 40 assists and Maddi Bunnell added 39 digs.
BISHOP KELLY 3, RIDGEVUE 0: The Knights swept the Warhawks 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Reiss McIntyre led Ridgevue with 10 kills.
NAMPA 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Bulldogs topped the Falcons 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13 in a 4A SIC match.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 15 kills and 25 digs, Reagan Young had 32 digs and six aces and Maddie Ehinger added 19 assists, 14 digs and five aces.
FRUITLAND 3, PARMA 2: The Grizzlies held off the Panthers (8-1, 2-1) in a Snake River Valley match.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 12 kills and 11 blocks, Katie Compas had 25 assists and Maggie Shaw had 27 digs.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 3, NOTUS 0: The Grizzlies swept the Pirates 25-18, 25-19, 25-7.
Hope Miller led Greenleaf with seven kills, seven assists and five aces and Heather Wagner had five kills and seven blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, KUNA 0: The Mavericks had no difficulty dispatching the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match on Tuesday.
CENTENNIAL 3, EAGLE 1: The Patriots stopped the Mustangs in a 5A SIC match.
MIDDLETON 2, RIDGEVUE 2: The Vikings and Warhawks played to a tie in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Cam Johnson and Cole Biorn each scored for Middleton and Rual Vidrio had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 4, VALLIVUE 2: The Knights held off the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match on Tuesday.
Mia Cartwright led Bishop Kelly with two goals and Sara Sabala and Sophie Schmautz each scored. Ali Chatterton and Gracie Rhodes each had an assist.
MIDDLETON 6, RIDGEVUE 0: After losing five starters from their state qualifying team from a year ago, the Vikings came out firing in their season opener against the Warhawks.
Gracie Schmitt had two goals and Kate Wilson, Sage McCallister, Addi Wyatt and Kylee Sinnett each scored for Middleton. Wyatt, McCallister and Lindsey Hurdman each had assists.