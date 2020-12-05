The Homedale boys basketball team notched a big win against a solid 2A team.
The Trojans held off Melba 42-40 in overtime on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Mason Strong and Jaxon Dines each scored nine points to lead Homedale.
Joe Reiber had 15 points and eight rebounds for Melba, Henry Clark had nine rebounds, Braden Volkers added 10 points and Cache Beus had nine rebounds.
FIRTH 65, FRUITLAND 58: The Grizzlies fell short in the nonleague game.
Dylon Watson led Fruitland with 27 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 63, HOMEDALE 18: The Vikings cruised past the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Casidy Fried led Middleton with 13 points and Payton Hymas had 11.
RIDGEVUE 46, GOODING 38: The Warhawks held off the Senators in a nonleague game.
Jasmin Villa led Ridgevue with 15 points and Sarah Campbell had eight rebounds.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MONTANA WESTERN 83, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 51: The Yotes watched an 11-2 run grow into a 19-point deficit they couldn't overcome in the nonconference game in Dillon, Montana.
Montana Western forced 39 turnovers. That number for the Yotes (0-2) surpasses a previous program high of 38 in 2003 against Boise State.
Allie Cannon had a career best 14 points to go with four rebounds and four steals for the Yotes.