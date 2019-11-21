The Emmett girls basketball team used a fast start to hold off visiting Nampa in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Huskies opened a 29-16 lead in the first half. But the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 17 points and Gemma LaVergne added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 14 points and eight rebounds and Piper Curry added 13 points and five rebounds.
KUNA 58, RIDGEVUE 13: The Kavemen got out to a 36-10 lead in the first half in their 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Alexis Haws led Kuna with 13 points, four steals and three assists and Miaja Mills and Gracee Gustin added 11 points each.
Jasmin Villa led Ridgevue with eight points.
MIDDLETON 43, VALLIVUE 36: The Vikings surged past the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
TIMBERLINE 44, EAGLE 27: The Wolves took down the defending state champ Mustangs in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Sophie Glancy led Timberline with 14 points and seven rebounds and Ava Ransom had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Betsey King led Eagle with 15 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 46, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 34: The Mavericks held off the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Laila Saenz added 12 points.
MERIDIAN 57, SKYVIEW 24: The Warriors opened a 30-12 lead in the first half in an easy 5A SIC win.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Mary Mpoyo had 10 points.
Olivia Taylor led Skyview with 12 points.
CENTENNIAL 48, BORAH 44: Tied going into the fourth quarter, the Patriots held off the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Abby Nichols added 13 points.
Jayden McNeal had 16 points to lead Borah.
BOISE 44, CAPITAL 13: The Brave had no trouble topping the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Ava Oakland led Boise with 10 points.
MELBA 67, FRUITLAND 29: Kate Clark poured in 31 points to go with six steals and five rebounds as the Mustangs handled the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.
Her sister, Kendall Clark, added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Payton Fritts had 10 points for Fruitland.
LIBERTY CHARTER 41, MARSING 34: The Patriots outscored the Huskies 12-3 in the decisive fourth quarter in a nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Autumn Bennett led Marsing with 12 points.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 58, GEM STATE ACADEMY 8: My Olsen led the Grizzlies with 16 points in the nonleague game.
McCALL-DONNELLY 68, VISION CHARTER 10: The Vandals cruised past the Vipers in a nonleague game.
College Volleyball
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State cruised past visiting Fresno State 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 in a Mountain West match.
Lauren Ohlinger led the Broncos (17-11, 9-8) with 12 kills, six digs and five blocks. Danielle Boss had 32 assists and eight digs.
It was Boise State’s second sweep of Fresno State.
NNU SWEPT: Northwest Nazarene fell to visiting Simon Fraser 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match.
The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for the Nighthawks (13-13, 9-9). Brooke Foster led NNU with 11 kills and 17 digs.