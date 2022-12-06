Subscribe
The Eagle girls basketball team picked a good time to get its first win Tuesday.
In a 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener, Eagle tripped up Timberline 46-42 with a second-half comeback.
Eagle (1-6) trailed 22-15 at halftime.
Paige Cofer led Eagle with 23 points and four rebounds and Kayla Vieira added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Lauren McCall led Timberline (4-2) with 11 points.
OWYHEE 69, MERIDIAN 34: The Storm (4-1) handled the Warriors in a 5A SIC opener.
Mikale Roy led Owyhee with 14 points and Sydnie Rodriguez had 10 points and four steals.
BOISE 60, CENTENNIAL 18: The Brave (9-1, 2-0) won their ninth straight in a 5A SIC game.
Avery Howell had a huge double double for the Brave, scoring 21 points and hauling down 21 rebounds to go with four assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Avery Patricco had 10 points.
BISHOP KELLY 63, EMMETT 16: The Knights (6-2, 2-0) cruised to the win over the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Addy Laible led Bishop Kelly with 12 points.
MELBA 52, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 11: The Mustangs (8-0, 3-0) were too much for the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 18 points and six steals and Brooklynn Dayley had eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PARMA 60, NYSSA (ORE.) 52: The Panthers won the border battle in a nonleague game.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 29 points and Braxton Heffelfinger added 19.
