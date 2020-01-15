It's a good thing the Boise State women's basketball team had a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter Wednesday.
Air Force rallied within a point before the Broncos finished on an 8-0 spurt for a 70-61 win over the Falcons in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena.
Kaelin Immel hit a basket to pull Air Force within 62-61 with 2:17 remaining, ending a 19-2 run by the Faclons. But they wouldn't score again.
A 3-pointer by Riley Lupfer gave Boise State (13-6, 5-2) its biggest lead at 54-35 with 9:35 to go in the fourth quarter. Lupfer finished with a team high 14 points and seven rebounds and Mallory McGwire added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jayde Christopher had 13 assists.
"We made some crucial plays at crucial moments," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. "We had an 18-point lead and they battled back. They threw an extended 2-3 zone on us and we didn't handle it as well as we should have."
All nine Broncos who played scored.
Immel led Air Force (4-13, 2-4) with 28 points.
"I felt like (Air Force) played with a little more heart than we did," Presnell said about the first half. "Every loose ball they were jumping and crashing on."
GYMNASTICS
Boise State made its first appearance in Road to Nationals, the official ranking system of collegiate gymnastics.
The Broncos are ranked No. 22 following a season-opening team score of 195.475 in a loss at UCLA on Sunday.
SOFTBALL
For the fifth time in program history, the College of Idaho will enter the 2020 season ranked in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Poll.
The Yotes were ranked No. 19. The ranking marks the first time since 2015 that the Yotes have landed in the preseason edition of the poll.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 81, KUNA 49: The Vikings broke a tie at the top of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings, and they did so in a big way.
Tyler Robinett led Middleton (9-2, 6-0) led five players in double-figure scoring with 19 points and eight rebounds, Taede Stucki had 18 points, Tyler Medaris had 13, Cash Cowdery had 11 and Merit Foote added 10 and seven assists.
Jake Williams and Gavin Gordon each had 13 points to lead Kuna (8-3, 5-1).
VALLIVUE 47, CALDWELL 43: The Falcons (5-7, 3-4) held off the Cougars (3-6, 2-4) in a 4A SIC game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 11 points and six rebounds and Lan Larison added 11 points and seven rebounds.
WRESTLING
KUNA 76, RIDGEVUE 12: The Kavemen cruised to the 4A SIC win over the Warhawks.
The Kavemen had 10 pins led by Anderson White's win at 106 pounds in 42 seconds.
COLUMBIA 61, MIDDLETON 19: The Wildcats scored an easy win over the Vikings in a 4A SIC match.
Simon Graeber led Columbia with a pin in 3:12 at 113 pounds.
HOCKEY
TULSA 4, IDAHO 1: The Oilers scored three times in the third period to top the Steelheads (22-13-5) at CenturyLink Arena.
Jeff King scored for Idaho in the second period.