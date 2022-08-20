The Boise football team's return to a full 5A schedule got off to a great start Saturday.
The Brave used solid defense and took advantage of opportunities to shut out Timberline 27-0.
"Today was a big win for us," third-year coach Mike Altieri told the Idaho Press. "It's nice to start fast. The kids played freat. We are more prepared for this year than ever before."
Quarterback Cooper Smith led Boise, throwing for four touchdowns. Wide receiver Joseph Curtis caught three touchdown passes.
Altieri was particularly pleased with the defense. Returning all-conference pick middle linebacker Jared Fullmer led the Brave in tackles; Duncan Thompson had three sacks; and Gus Arriola had an interception and fumble recovery.
Boise travels to Ridgevue on Friday.
"We need to build off this win," Altieri said. "We haven't had a lot of them lately. This is a big momentum builder for our program."
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 0, BORAH 0: A night after fantastic season debut, the Wolves and Lions played to a draw.
The Wolves outshot Borah 10-2.
On Friday, in a matchup between defending 5A and 4A state champions, the Wolves prevailed in the season opener after a 90 minute lightning delay.
Zayne Davis led Timberline with two goals including a penalty kick that was set up by a hard foul in the box.
The late start combined with a sprinkler system malfunction caused officials to call the game early at the 50-minute mark.
EAGLE 3, MIDDLETON 0: A pair of goalies led the Mustangs to a season-opening shutout.
Mateo Bertagnoli and Matt Gabriele had a save each.
Krew Christensen, Foster Hull and Trenn Marlett each scored. Jay Orchard had two assists.
RIDGEVUE 6, NAMPA 0: The Warhawks got off to a hot start in their season opener.
Cole Hernandez led the way with three goals and an assist. Tye DeSouze, Michael Duran and Brycen Waggoner each scored and Keegan Harrington had four saves.
CAPITAL 0, CENTENNIAL 0: The teams played to a draw in a season-opening match.
CALDWELL 3, WOOD RIVER 2: The Cougars edged the Wolverines in the season opener.
Axel Gonzales, Yahir Arguello and Fabian Arguello each scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 4, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Braves set the tone early in the season-opening matchup between traditional powers.
Kunie Hirai had two goals and Annie Liebich and Sammy Smith each had goals.
Sophie Hills had six saves for Boise and Rocky Bea had 14 saves for the Grizzlies.
TIMBERLINE 4, BORAH 0: The Wolves cruised in a season-opening match.
Borah goal Maddie Romberg had 16 saves.
RIDGEVUE 8, NAMPA 1: The Warhawks rolled in a season-opening match.
Tyleigh Quarders led the way for Ridgevue with four goals, Symantha Rangel had two and Avery Braun and Hailey Green each scored.
Danika Hartman scored for Nampa.
KUNA 6, MERIDIAN 1: The Kavemen had no difficulties in the season-opening win.
Bella Rylas and Jaylene Womack each had two goals for Kuna. Jadalynn Ramos had a goal and three assists.
OWYHEE 1, BISHOP KELLY 1: The teams battled to a tie in a season opener.
Andie Gardner scored on a penalty kick for Owyhee and Sofie Schmautz scored for Bishop Kelly.
CALDWELL 6, WOOD RIVER 2: The Cougars romped to the win in a season opener.
Shae Olsen led with four goals and Chloe Sams and Brianna Rivera each scored.
HOMEDALE 11, EMMETT 1: The Trojans cruised past the Huskies in a season opener.