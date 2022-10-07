Subscribe
The Bishop Kelly boys and girls golf teams are in the hunt for State 4A championships after first-round play Friday.
The Bishop Kelly boys fired 290, +10, at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls to lead Twin Falls by 13 strokes.
Dallas Jackson led Bishop Kelly, shooting an even par 70. He's three shots behind Derek Lekkerkerk of Twin Falls. Bishop Kelly's William Comstock fired a 71.
The Twin Falls girls lead the way, shooting 308 — 10 better than Bishop Kelly.
Cara Carter led the Knights with a 73. Ava Schroeder of Twin Falls leads after a 65.
The tournaments conclude Saturday.
5A
No results were available from the 5A state tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg.
The 5A boys and girls tournaments conclude Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
EAGLE 5, MERIDIAN 1: The Mustangs eliminated the Warriors in a 5A District III Tournament opener.
Lucas Boockholdt led Eagle (10-5-1) with a goal and two assists and Ethan Juarez had a goal and two assists.
OWYHEE 3, KUNA 1: The Storm topped the Kavemen in the 5A District III Tournament loser-out opener.
Jordan Shupe led Owyhee with two goals and Nik Vassilaros had a goal.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.