Goals didn’t come as difficult for the visiting Allen Americans on Saturday.
The Mountain Division leaders scored three goals in the second period to pull away from the Idaho Steelheads 5-2 at CenturyLink Arena in front of a crowd of 5,264 — the sixth sellout of the season and second in as many games.
Allen (23-6-5) increased its lead over the second place Steelheads (18-10-5) by 10 points.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie. But Allen took control with the three goals in the second and added another goals in the third.
A.J. White and Eric Sweetman scored for the Steelheads, who outshot Allen 49-22.
BOYS BASKETBALLTIMBERLINE 42, MOUNTAIN VIEW 40, OT: The Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then was the lone team to score thereafter in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jake Stranzl led Timberline (2-5, 2-5) with 20 points and Garret Long added 10 to go with five rebounds.
Josh Gillespie led Mountain View (2-5, 2-5) with 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.
MARSING 37, HOMEDALE 35: Tied with six seconds to go, Rogelio Valadez hit a runner in the key for his only points to lift the Huskies past the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Merrick Hall led Marsing (6-3) with nine points and six rebounds and Jacob Ankeny had nine rebounds and five blocked shots.
Jaxson Dines led Homedale (3-7) with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALLMERIDIAN 55, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 47: The Warriors held off the Grizzlies in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Saleesa Lawrence led Meridian (7-4, 7-4) with 28 points, making 7 of 14 shots from the field and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line. She also had eight rebounds.
EAGLE 50, SKYVIEW 23: The Mustangs (6-5, 6-5) cruised past the Hawks (2-9, 5-9) in a 5A SIC game.
Elise Bookholdt led Eagle with nine points as all 11 Mustangs scored.