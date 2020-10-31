For Liberty Charter senior Connor Gardner, the strategy worked Saturday.
Gardner's strategy for the State 1A cross country championship meet was to be conservative and come on strong near the end.
The strategy worked to perfection. Gardner never led until the final 1,200 meters, as he caught the leaders by surprise to claim a state title at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
Gardner finished in a season-best time of 16 minutes, 0.01 seconds. He was fifth at state as a junior and sophomore.
“It's really crazy to dream about these things you're entire (time in) high school,” Gardner said. “It was my goal for the entire year. I was gunning for it.”
Dreaming it and seizing it are two different things.
But when Gardner pulled even with Cole Wilkerson of Grace (16:05.90) and Ian Stockett of Victory Charter (16:10.21), he knew the plan worked.
Gardner was the top returning medalist from a year ago and headed to state with the best time.
He also took to the starting line with plenty of motivation. In what he called a controversial state-qualifying district meet, Gardner finished second to Stockett.
“It was a fair race this time,” Gardner said. “At district there were a few controversial things going on. I wasn't going to let that happen again.”
Victory Charter ended Liberty Charter's three-year stranglehold on the state title. Victory Charter posted 41 points and Liberty Charter took fourth with 102.
“We knew we weren't going to get them at state,” Gardner said. “(Victory Charter) looked pretty good. They ran well.”
Stockett, a sophomore, and his freshman brother Luke Stockett (17:01.35), who took fifth, led the Vipers. They placed four in the top nine and six in the top 20. The top 20 finishers earn medals.
Other area runners earning medals were: Conner-Jacob Robbins of Victory Charter (eighth); Conner-Douglas Robbins of Victory Charter (ninth); Luke Bailey of Liberty Charter (12th); Chayce Billings of Victory Charter (17th); Kawika Schlenker of Liberty Charter (19th); and Benton Bernard of Victory Charter (20th).
In the girls, Victory Charter took fourth with 96 points. Raft River won with 41.
Kaybree Christensen of Raft River won the individual title (18:11.21).
Anna Lozano of North Star Charter (20:32.75) was 10th and the highest placing area runner.
Other area runners earning medals were: Grace Dixon of Greenleaf Friends (18th); Megan Royer of Victory Charter (19th); and Lauren Skaug of Victory Charter (20th).
2A
Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian took third, finishing in 16:09.10. Johnathon Simmons of Salmon won (15:38.04).
Cole Valley Christian took fourth with 129 points. Salmon won with 33.
Other area runners earning medals were: Josh Leavitt of Melba (11th) and Brady English of Cole Valley (12th).
In the girls, Cameron Moore of Ambrose took third (19:08.97). Jessica Duran of Wendell won (18:55.20).
Bear Lake won the team title with 53 points. Melba took fourth with 132.
Other area runners earning medals were: Rozzlyn Cazier of Melba (eighth); Brooklyn Dayley of Melba (11th); Audrey Hansell of Ambrose (17th); and Elizabeth Simpson of Compass Charter (18th).