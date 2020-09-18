MERIDIAN — Max Lehman knows a thing or two about adversity.
Rocky Mountain’s senior running back missed his entire junior year after tearing his ACL at Boise State’s camp in the preseason.
So after fumbling the ball twice early in the game, he wasn’t going to let himself down.
Lehman ran for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Friday night, helping Rocky Mountain beat Eagle 22-15 in a battle of 5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division unbeateans.
“The word of the night for me is ‘adversity’ and ‘resilience,’” Lehman said. “I made critical mistakes in the first quarter, and our offense was sputtering a little bit. But I think it speaks to our toughness and our mental toughness and the hard work that goes into this that we were able to bounce back and not let it phase us.”
The win helped Rocky Mountain (3-0, 3-0 5A SIC West) retain the Herb Criner Bowl trophy for the fourth straight year and gives the Grizzlies five straight wins against their rival Mustangs. More important, it helped Rocky Mountain keep control of its destiny in the division race.
The Grizzlies are tied with Meridian for first-place after the Warriors upset Mountain View on Friday to remain unbeaten. The two teams will play in the regular season finale on Oct. 16 at Meridian High.
“It’s awesome being in control of your own destiny, we don’t want anybody else to dictate it, and have to hope and pray for somebody else” said Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig.
Lehman’s two touchdown runs both came on short fields after special teams plays. The first came after an Eagle punt into the wind went just 11 yards, giving the Grizzlies the ball on the 44-yard line. The next play, Lehman ran up the middle for a score.
Midway through the third quarter a muffed snap on a punt attempt gave Rocky Mountain the ball at the Eagle 40. After a longer drive, Lehman punched it in from 4 yards out, giving the Grizzlies a 15-0 lead.
“Our special teams are huge every week,” Lehman said. “We go so hard in special teams practice and week after week our special teams make big plays for us that help us win big games like this.”
Eagle (2-1, 2-1) got two quick touchdown runs from Jackson Stampfli, including a 78-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, to tie the game at 15. But those were the only points Rocky Mountain allowed, as it kept Mustang quarterback Ben Ford at bay.
Rocky Mountain quarterback Kobe Warr led the Grizzlies to the winning drive on the ensuing possession, completing a 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Douglas with just after seven minutes left. After the defense forced an Eagle punt, Warr and Lehman were able to get the first downs needed to run the clock out.
“He’s a competitor, he’s won a lot of football games in his career,” Culig said about Warr. “He seems to make a big play when you need it.”
Ford, who had accounted for more than 400 total yards of offense in each of Eagle’s two wins to open the season, was held to 71 passing yards, 85 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.
“We just spent the whole week game planning, because he’s an electric player, all respect to him,” said senior defensive end Zack Black, who had a sack of Ford and a fumble recovery at the goal line. “We knew he could torch us, so we just tried to keep the gaps closed and give him less space to run.”
Twice in the game, Eagle got within the Rocky Mountain 10 and failed to come away with any points. Lehman’s first fumble, on Rocky Mountain’s first drive of the game, set up the Mustangs at the 28. But a 4th-and-5 pass from the 6-yard line fell incomplete.
A second quarter fumble recovery by Eagle’s Chase Hilde, set the Mustangs up at the Grizzlies’ 36 before Black’s fumble recovery on the goal line.
“We preach brotherhood, we preach family and families got each others’ backs,” Black said about the defensive stands. “So when we get into a hard situation, we try to have each others’ backs, simple as that.”