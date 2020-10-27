MIDDLETON — Larissa Wegner had to miss the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team's 5A District III championship loss to Boise because she was in quarantine.
Congested traffic coming from Meridian forced the senior to miss the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's state championship game against the Brave.
But once she got in, she made the most of her first opportunity this season against the Grizzlies' biggest rival over the past few years.
Wegner scored off a cross pass from teammate Kaitlyn Slocum with seven minute left in the first half for what proved to be the game-winning goal, as Rocky Mountain took a 2-1 win against Boise to claim its third straight state title.
“I think it makes up for it pretty good,” Wegner said about her goal. “I'm glad I got to experience that with this team. I love this team a lot.”
Wegner was one of three starters in a car that had already been late to leave before hitting traffic on the way to the game. Along with goalkeeper Kasey Wardle and Brynn McGarvey, she arrived about 45 minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off while the rest of the team was warming up.
Rocky Mountain (15-1-0) coach Donal Kaehler benched the three late players for the start of the game.
Nadia Kincaid scored two minutes into the game off a Kelsey Oyler assist, giving Rocky Mountain a quick 1-0 lead before Boise tied it on a penalty kick by Madeline Colburn in the 11th minute.
“I had to change my starting lineup on the fly,” Kaehler said. “They were all ready to go and poof, they were really ticked off that I benched them.”
Wegner said she was also one of five Rocky Mountain players who were quarantined during the district championship game after close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. That game was won by Boise (13-1-0) 2-1, the Grizzlies' only loss of the season.
The Grizzlies had to play their semifinal and championship games a few days late after the state tournament got snowed out in Coeur d'Alene last weekend. After beating Madison 12-0 on Thursday in the quarterfinals, Rocky Mountain's semifinal game on Friday against Timberline was postponed. Boise, which played in the early semifinal game, was able to get its game in Friday before the weather got too bad.
The second semifinal and championship game were moved to Middleton High. Rocky Mountain beat Timberline 2-1 on Monday.
“It has been COVID cases and weather and everything,” said Wegner. “But I'm just so happy that we got to play. That was bottom line, no fans, fans we got to play.”
Wegner is one of four four-year varsity players for the Grizzlies. Two more have also been a part of all three state title teams. The team made sure to take two pictures with the championship trophy and banner following the game, one with their index finger up to show they were No. 1. Then they took one where the players put three fingers up, signifying their threepeat, the first boys or girls soccer team to accomplish that at the 5A classification.
In all three championship games, the Grizzlies have had to beat Boise. The past two were decided in penalty kicks.
Boise had a chance to tie it late in the game with a shot that fired off the top cross bar, but Wardle was able to take care of it before a Brave attacker could get the rebound.
“They do say it is hard to beat a team three times,” said Oyler, who was also a four-year varsity player for Rocky Mountain. “I think every time going into that game, we knew it was going to be a challenge and it was going to come down to the end. You saw (toward the end), they almost scored. It's just whoever comes out that day and it goes a certain way. It's been going our way pretty good for the last three years and we were happy not to take it to PKs this year.”
HIGHLAND 3, TIMBERLINE 2: The Rams edged the Wolves for third place at Canyon Ridge High.
The match was moved to Twin Falls when a freak snowstorm swept through northern Idaho on Friday.
Rocky Mountain topped Timberline in a semifinal match on Monday at Middleton.
BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BOISE 2, THUNDER RIDGE 1, SHOOTOUT: Brave coach Mike Darrow said his team got a little rattled in the second half of the State 5A championship match at Canyon Ridge High.
The Brave (14-0-0) had a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Thunder Ridge tied it at 1-1 when Boise allowed an own goal and couldn't clear the ball in front of its goal.
“I felt we handled the first half very well, but only had one goal to show for our efforts,” Darrow said. “They rattled us in the second half to tie it up, but our boys kept their poise.”
Jack Goode scored Boise's goal in the first half off an assist from Toby Caldara.
The teams play two overtime periods. Then the match went to a shootout where Boise outscored the Titans 5-4.
“Thunder Ridge played an outstanding game and gave us a run for our money,” Darrow said. “It's always rough when a game goes to (penalty kicks). We were just fortunate to be on the winning side this time.”
Boise goalie Alec Martin had four save in the first 100 minutes and Arthur Langlet had the key save in the shootout.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, EAGLE 0: Dalton Bateman scored twice and Keegan Oyler added a goal as the Grizzlies won the third-place game at Middleton High.