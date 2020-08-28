KUNA — With no fans in the stands for its season opener on Friday, the Kuna football team knew it needed to make its own energy.
But the energy in the first quarter came from the visiting Lewiston Bengals, and Kuna was never able to recover, falling 37-30 to open the season after going undefeated on its way to a 4A state title last year.
“Usually when you’re home, you get that home field atmosphere behind you,” said Kuna quarterback Sean Austin, who had three touchdown passes, all to Kolton Teater. “It kind of gives you a boost. You can’t really blame that on anything. Tonight it was our fault. We need to bounce back and fix some things so we can be better in the future.”
With Ada County still in the Red classification by Idaho’s Central Health District, Kuna announced on Monday that all non-essential personnel would not be allowed inside the stadium. As a result the stands remained mostly empty, except for some media members on the home side and the Lewiston junior varsity team, which played its game against Kuna’s JV before the game, in the visitors stand. Some fans parked about 500 feet away from the south end zone and cheered and honked their horns from outside the stadium fence.
“We feed off of (the crowd), everybody does, regardless if it’s us, Lewiston, whoever,” Kuna coach Sherm Blaser said. “It impacts the game in such a way and you don’t notice unless they’re not here. We said it a couple times as coaches, it just feels different. No matter what happens, it’s just a not a lot of excitement.”
Kuna found itself down 25-7 in the first quarter after four Lewiston touchdowns, including three from Bengals’ quarterback Kash Lang.
Brayden White returned a kickoff for a touchdown after Lang’s first score, a 43-yard scramble, to make it 7-7 just 49 seconds into the game, but Lang kept driving Lewiston down the field.
After scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run, Lang had a long pass to Jared Grainger set up a 15-yard touchdown run from Cruz Hepburn, making the score 19-7. Following a failed fake punt attempt by Kuna which gave Lewiston the ball at midfield, Lang had his third touchdown run of the game, this time for 19 yards.
“It’s like digging yourself a six-foot hole and jumping in,” Blaser said about the first quarter. “It was pretty tough. They’re a good team, it’s hard not having seen them, first game of the season.”
Austin connected with Teater for a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and had the chance to cut the defect down even more before halftime, as Kuna got back into the redzone.
But a sack with about nine seconds left kept Kuna from getting another play off before time ran out. It wasn’t Kuna’s only promising drive of the game that sputtered.
With Kuna trailing 31-21 early in the fourth quarter, Kuna got the ball down to the Lewiston goal line before a third down sack forced Kuna to settle for a 25-yard Kaiden Minnick field goal, cutting the Bengals’ lead to 7.
“Our energy was very poor tonight,” Austin said. “Some people didn’t want to come out and play tonight, but we need our whole team to come out and play to win a ball game. We’ll figure things out. I love this team, we just need to play harder, plain and simple.”
Lewiston extended the lead back to 37-24 with a Hepburn kickoff return for a touchdown and Austin and Teater connected for their third touchdown with 2:58 left.
The Kavemen had a chance to drive 96 yards in the final 90 seconds to tie the game, but after getting out to its own 40-yard line, back-to-back sacks put Kuna in a fourth down situation, which fell incomplete.
“It was do or die, and we died,” Austin said. “I got sacked twice, I take the blame for that, let the clock run with no timeouts left. We just need to fix some things in the future and get better overall.”
The future for Kuna is a bit murky, as the Kavemen are scheduled to face Eagle next week. West Ada School District has still not given the green light on its athletic teams to begin competition.
“We’re coming off a loss and we’re going to be (ticked) off,” said Austin. “We need to work hard, I don’t care if we have a game or not. It’s our senior year of football.”