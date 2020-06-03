Matchups between presumed top teams in the first and second rounds at state tournaments could soon be a thing of the past across all sports.
The Idaho High School Activities Association voted Wednesday to move having the state soccer, volleyball, boys and girls basketball and softball seeded using MaxPreps rankings on the action agenda for its August board meeting. If there’s a second reading/vote it would be in September.
The IHSAA already uses MaxPrep rankings to seed four of its six high school playoffs.
The decision comes after IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones said he and the board received multiple surveys back in support for the idea, including an actual proposal by a coach Tuesday night. If approved, the plan would see all eight state qualifying teams seeded 1-8 by the MaxPreps rankings. No. 1 would play No. 8, No. 2 would play No. 7, etc.
But the soonest it could go into effect is the 2021-22 high school sports season, and even that might be pushing it. The IHSAA currently seeds state tournaments about a year in advance.
The 5A and 1A Division II football and all divisions in soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball currently use predetermined seedings like the District III winner playing the third-place team out of District III.
That has led to some of the better teams meeting early. In the state girls basketball tournament in February, for example, No. 1 Mountain View played No. 3 Boise in the first round of state.
Other examples include the No. 1 Preston boys basketball team playing No. 2 Middleton in the semifinals in early March. Preston crushed unranked Moscow by 16 points in the final — and the No. 1 Bonneville girls team and third-ranked Middleton squared off in the opening round.
“I can see both sides,” Jones said. “People are going to have to understand that there’s going to be give and take with this. I can see pros and cons to both sides. For our office, it truly doesn’t make a difference one way or the other. We’re here to serve our member schools, and if this is something they want, then we’re going to seriously look into it.”
A GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT MOVES ONE STEP CLOSER: The IHSAA will form a committee to determine whether to sponsor girls brackets at the Idaho State Wrestling Championships, beginning during the 2021-2022 school year.
Jones said the decision was made after more than 80% of the people surveyed supported the idea. The committee will have its first meeting during the IHSAA’s next board meeting in August.
FALL NO CONTACT PERIOD LIFTED: The IHSAA voted to suspend the no contact period for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fall no contact period for 2020 was going to be August 3-10. But now players can get into their school’s gyms for weight room and condition workouts only.
“There’s already been a no contact period for quite some time anyways,” Jones said. “So we just felt that it could help schools out with a lot of the uncertainty that’s going on right now.”