No high school spring sports in Idaho?
That’s a very real possibility with the coronavirus pandemic according to Idaho High School Activities Association Executive Director Ty Jones. He told the Idaho Press on Thursday that while there hasn’t been a documented case of COVID-19 yet in the state, serious discussions to alter, postpone or cancel Idaho’s spring seasons that include baseball, softball, tennis, gold and track have already begun.
Jone said the upcoming state tournaments for debate, cheer and dance are all in jeopardy of being cancelled. The state debate tournament is set to get underway Friday at Boise High School. A decision on that could come as soon as Thursday evening.
Cheer and dance state tournaments are currently scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Ford Idaho Center.
“We’re honestly worried about those tournaments,” Jones said. “That’s the frustrating thing is we want to get information out to people, and we’re getting the information that we have. We’re just sitting and waiting in a holding pattern right now while we plan our tournaments at the same time.”
Several well-known events in the Treasure Valley have already been canceled.
The prestigious Buck’s Bags baseball tournament, which was set to run from March 26-28, was canceled Thursday. The Win the Pitch Tournament (softball) and the Capital Invite (tennis) were also canceled Thursday.
“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Jones said. “The Center for Disease Control told us on a conference call that it will be between 30 and 90 days out before they start to see improvement. It’s such a guessing game for people right now.”
But the IHSAA didn’t cancel those respected events. Those decisions came from the schools who run them. The IHSAA only controls its state tournaments. The schools themselves are the ones which would make the decision about whether or not to postpone or cancel their seasons.
Jones did say the IHSAA, which has been in constant contact with the CDC and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for three weeks now, could recommend the state’s schools either play games with no or limited spectators, postponing or shutting down their spring seasons entirely. It could also maybe explore the option of taking the decision out of the schools' hands cancel the season, but that has never been done before.
Jones said the IHSAA will wait for the recommendation of the CDC, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the governor's office before suggesting such drastic actions.
However, Jones said it’s really more of a matter of when than if.
“I would not be surprised if more districts didn’t follow suit,” Jones said. “I don’t know that with any certainty, but I cannot imagine that you will not see more cancellations or postponements.”
The IHSAA has been monitoring the situation for three weeks. There was even talk of cancelling the basketball and wrestling tournaments that just wrapped up. Those events did go on as scheduled with precautions in place like multiple hand sanitizing stations and signs on how to stop the spread of illnesses.
But all of that was before the unprecedented events of Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. Moments later, the NBA announced it was suspending its season.
On Thursday, every college basketball tournament, including the Big Sky at CenturyLink Arena, was canceled before both the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled too. Several local high school events quickly followed suit later in the day.
Surrounding states have already taken preventative actions with their high school sports. Oregon will not allow fans at its upcoming state events and Wyoming has canceled its boys state basketball tournaments entirely. Jones has been in touch with those and other state executives as well for guidance.
“This is our top priority right now,” Jones said. “So far Idaho has been fortunate to not have any confirmed cases. But that being said, it’s most likely just a matter of time before we have a confirmed case. So we have to be ready to protect our kids and coaches.”