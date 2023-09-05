Support Local Journalism


In a special meeting called Tuesday morning by the IHSAA, the state’s governing body for high school sports announced the passing of the new classification proposal that was previously voted down.

In their annual meeting in August, the IHSAA board voted down in an 8-6 vote to reject the proposed reclassification, one that would see 5A becoming 6A, 4A becoming 5A, 3A becoming 4A, 2A becoming 3A, 1A Division I becoming 2A and 1A Division II becoming 1A.

