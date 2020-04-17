The 2019-20 Idaho high school sports year has officially come to a close — a month before it was supposed to.
The Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announced Friday morning that all spring sports, activity seasons and state tournaments were canceled because of the continued coronavirus pandemic. The sports and activities affected by the decision include baseball, debate, golf, softball, speech, tennis and track.
It’s the first time in the state’s history that an entire season has just been scrapped.
Idaho is also the 23rd state to cancel its spring season.
“As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, (State Board) and the IHSAA,” a news release by the IHSAA said Friday.
“Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education-based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts. The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”
The decision ended a month’s worth of uncertainty regarding spring sports in Idaho.
The IHSAA initially suspended the season until at least April 5 on March 16 — three days after the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case . It then extended the suspension to April 20 fifteen days later on March 31 after the Idaho State Board of Education closed all schools. There were also 506 confirmed cases, five community spreads and eight deaths due to COVID-19 at the time.
But those only seemed to be temporary measures with the coronavirus crisis growing worse by the seconds.
Neighboring states like Oregon and Utah had canceled their own seasons. The latter just three days ago.
Gov. Brad Little pushed Idaho’s stay-at-home order Wednesday to April 30. So the earliest schools could open again is May 1. But the State Board of Education put strict requirements into place for schools to reopen like the peak of the state COVID- 19 infection had to curve for at least 14 days.
However, with 1,600 cases and 41 deaths as of Friday afternoon, that put the IHSAA in a corner.
District tournaments were set to get underway in just a matter of weeks. 5A and 4A District III baseball and softball tournaments were set for May 2. Treasure Valley track district meets weren planned just a week after.
Idaho planned to host its spring state championships May 11-16 and was firm from the beginning it wouldn’t push back those dates.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.