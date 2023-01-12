Subscribe
Nicole Dumitrascu Skyview
• Won four 4A state titles in the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard back stroke, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Set state meet records in all four events.
• Helped Skyview win 4A team state title.
• Won District III titles in all four events she won state titles in.
Ellie McFarland, Timberline
• Won four 5A state titles in 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Helped Timberline to a runner-up finish as a team at the 5A state meet.
• Helped Timberline win 5A District III title, winning titles in each event she on at state.
Brianna Ruark, Skyview
• Won four 4A state titles in the 100-yard butterfly, the 50-yard freestyle, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Won 4A District III titles in all four events she won state titles in.
