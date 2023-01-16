Subscribe
Tyler Quarterman, Boise
• Won 5A state titles in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Helped Boise set state meet records in both relay victories.
• Helped Boise win 5A state team title.
Milo Shue, Boise
• Won 5A state titles in 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Set or helped set state meet records in all four events.
Ben Stucky, Boise
• Won 5A state titles in 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
• Finished third in 100-yard butterfly.
• Set or helped set state meet records in all three events he won.
