Tyler Quarterman, Boise

• Won 5A state title in 100-yard butterfly with time of 52.8 seconds.

• Finished second in 500-yard freestyle at state.

• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Milo Shue, Boise

• Won 5A state title in 100-yard freestyle with time of 47.62 seconds.

• Finished second at state in 50-yard freestyle.

• Swam anchor on Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Ben Stucky, Boise

• Won two individual 5A state titles and two relay titles.

• Finished first in 200-yard individual medley with time of 2 minutes, 1.33 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.62 seconds.

• Member of Boise’s state champion 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

