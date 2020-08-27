HOMEDALE — Why wait another day?
While much of the rest of the 3A, 2A and 1A schools in the Treasure Valley had to wait for Friday to open the high school football season, the Homedale Trojans got this going a day early, beating Emmett 28-21 on Thursday in their season opener.
For Homedale, as well as the rest of the Treasure Valley, it marked the return to some sort of sense of normality as it was the first football game played since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring sports season in Idaho back in March, before it really had a chance to get fully underway.
“When you have the passion for football like our coaches do and our kids do and they live for the opportunity to play the game they love, when you have that at risk of not being able to play, it's a haunting feeling," Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. "It was a haunting feeling that lived with us every day because we never knew if they were going to call it. So just to be able to come out for our kids and our parents, our community, we were just excited for the opportunity to play.”
Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Dines, making his first varsity start, and Hayden Kincheloe both had a pair of touchdown runs as the Trojans picked up 253 rushing yards.
“I just wanted to get into a rhythm,” said Dines, who finished with 96 passing yards and 128 rushing yards. “We hadn't played any other games, I hadn't played for a while, so it was about getting my confidence back. After that first quarter, we really got things going.”
The Homedale offense struggled in the first quarter with long drives that ended without scores, including a fumble at the Emmett 21-yard line by Dines, but Homedale finally broke the scoreless tie with 5:19 left in the second quarter with a 1-yard run by Kincheloe. It started a run of three straight scoring drives.
After Caden Young responded with a 29-yard touchdown run for Emmett, Dines had two touchdown runs, one on the last possession of the second quarter and one of the first of the third, as Homedale took a 21-7 lead.
“We felt good about our run game,” Holtry said about the offense. “We've got some senior lineman I just know it's going to continue to improve as we go along this season. When you got a sophomore quarterback and sophomore at receiver, that part of the game is going to come along. We're confident that it will.”
Young had his second touchdown run of the game 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, cutting Emmett's deficit to seven points.
On the ensuing drive, Homedale was able to take nearly seven minutes off the clock before a fourth down pass by Dines was intercepted Tanner Brown, but Mason Strong was able to knock the ball out of Brown's hand and Dines recovered, giving the Trojans the ball back at the Emmett 40.
The next play Dines rushed for 27 yards, down to the 13. A few plays later, Kincheloe had his second 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Trojans a 28-14 lead with 3:04 left.
But the Huskies weren't done. Young quickly led Emmett into the red zone and a 16-yard touchdown run by Westyn Smith got the Huskies back within one score with under two minutes left.
"This time two years ago we got 63 points scored on us and were blown out by Columbia in our season opener,” Emmett coach Rich Hargitt said. “And now we're standing toe-to-toe with a state finalist. I thought we have a good football team, we still do. We just can't put our defense out on the field for that long early on.”
An onside kick attempt failed and Homedale was able to run out the clock to secure the win.
It was the first football game played in the Treasure Valley during the COVID-19 era. While much of the rest of the Treasure Valley remained in the Red Health Alert level, both Owyhee County and Gem County, the homes of the two schools involved in the game, were under an Orange Health Alert by Southwest District Health.
It followed two games in the state last weekend, both of which took place in eastern Idaho. Even for the fans in attendance, it was a long time coming.
“It's been a roller coaster and honestly I can say I got pretty emotional when we kicked off tonight,” said Monica White, who has two sons, Willie and Brodie, who play for the Trojans. “These kids worked so hard for so many years, and Willie will be a junior, so he's first-time varsity starter to prove himself. To spend the whole summer with everything wondering if this day would come, it was hard on the kids.”
An announcement was made before the game encouraging social distancing, team captains kept their distance from one another during the pregame coin toss and water bottles on the sideline were replaced with disposable plastic cups.
But aside from that, it was mostly business as normal. One of the line judges wore a facemask during the game, but the other four officials were without it and facemasks were rare throughout the rest of the stadium. But regardless, White said she had no concern or fear for her safety.
“I have no problems with safety out here, I feel totally safe in this environment,” said White, who did have a facemask. “We're outdoors, most people hang out with people they know, you're not really mingling with people you don't know and aren't around most of the time, so I feel really safe.”
Homedale will host another 4A team next week, welcoming Bishop Kelly, while Emmett will face Weiser in its home opener.
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, COLE VALLEY 0: The Panthers topped the Chargers by the same score, 25-12, in each set Wednesday.
Katie Campbell led Parma with 25 assists, 12 digs and four blocks. Brooke Johnson had nine kills and six blocks.
MELBA 3, HOMEDALE 1: The Mustangs cruised past the Trojans on Wednesday.
Kayla McCoy led Melba with 35 assists, six blocks and two aces, Keylee Wilson had 11 kils, Maddi Bunnell added 23 digs and Hallie Arnold had eight blocks.