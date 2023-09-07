Eagle vs. Kuna FOOTBALL

Kuna quarterback Jackson Edwards (2) evades the defense on a run against Eagle during high school football action, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Already approaching the midway point of the season, the top teams in the state are starting to emerge and separate themselves from the rest of the field.

There aren’t many games on Thursday, but one of them is Owyhee (2-1) taking on Mountain View (2-0), which has moved up to No. 3 in 5A with wins over Meridian and No. 4 Rocky Mountain. Their contest against the Grizzlies last week was a close one, sealed off by a late pick-6 by cornerback Caden Connors for a 24-14 win.

