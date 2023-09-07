Already approaching the midway point of the season, the top teams in the state are starting to emerge and separate themselves from the rest of the field.
There aren’t many games on Thursday, but one of them is Owyhee (2-1) taking on Mountain View (2-0), which has moved up to No. 3 in 5A with wins over Meridian and No. 4 Rocky Mountain. Their contest against the Grizzlies last week was a close one, sealed off by a late pick-6 by cornerback Caden Connors for a 24-14 win.
Bishop Kelly (2-0), the top-ranked team in 4A, will visit Ridgevue on Thursday.
Friday’s games are highlighted by a top-5 showdown in 5A between Rocky Mountain (2-1) and No. 1 Eagle (2-0). It’s a tough test for the Grizzlies, playing top-5 teams in back-to-back weeks as they look to get back on track. The Mustangs looked sharp in their win over Kuna last week.
Borah (3-0) has remained perfect on the season and will host Kuna (2-1). The Lions have scored at least 29 points in each game.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Another game to keep an eye on is Boise at Nampa. The Brave (3-0) are on their first three-game win streak since 2020 and could already reach four wins in a season for the first time since 2016. They’ll have a good chance to reach that mark against a Nampa team that remains winless on the season (0-2).
Ranked in the top five in 5A to begin the season, Meridian looks to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2013 after losses to Eagle and Mountain View to begin the season. The Warriors host Middleton (2-1), whose wins have come against Nampa and Skyview.
In 4A, Columbia will host Canyon Ridge in a non-conference matchup between 2-0 teams.
Weiser will put its 2-0 record to the test in 3A against Bonners Ferry at home.