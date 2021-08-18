I hit a milestone birthday last week. I'm six decades old.
It got me to thinking, especially about the state of high school sports.
There could be a day — and most likely will be a day — when most sports offered at high school will be varsity only.
Let me explain. There's a disease attacking prep athletics and it doesn't appear curable. It's club, AAU, out-of-season pay-to-play sports.
I hope prep athletics don't succumb to this malady before my day's on this planet end.
According to statistics shared on a Real HBO broadcast with Bryant Gumble, participation in athletics for youth ages 12-18 has dropped 9%.
I know of a 5A high school in North Idaho where the turnout for football recently showed 10 seniors, 14 sophomores and 28 freshmen. In a 5A school no less.
Another 5A school has been fielding just a varsity team in softball for about five years. And another program at the same school has had just a varsity and junior varsity teams in basketball.
That's a shame.
I suspect many things are to blame. And I put the biggest blame on elite and travel teams.
The thing that has plagued football has been the violent nature of the sport. I hear more and more parents say that won't allow their boys to play the sport. Yet I haven't heard of participation numbers dropping significantly.
Smaller population bases, smaller schools, will likely see the eroding of turnouts soonest I suspect.
One 1A Division I girls basketball team somehow made it through a season recently with five — yes five — players. How does such a team practice?
I will go watch a high school event — any event — all day long. But I will not go watch a summer league event, a club sport event or a 7 on 7 football event. No way, no how.
I never had to pay for one of my three kids to play out-of-season sports. They didn't have any desire to participate, but they love sports nonetheless.
A good friend of mine who has been a longtime assistant football and basketball coach and a head track coach thinks the clock is running out for prep sports. As a track coach, he's had to arrange his practice schedules around athletes playing age-level soccer and club volleyball.
We know the lure of club or travel teams. It's the promise of a college scholarship. Truth is college coaches will find you no matter where you're at. Prep athletes don't have to succumb to playing out-of-season.
Now if they're playing to make themselves better then that's commendable.
As I was doing research for this column, I was reminded of a similar column I wrote in 2007 at The Spokesman-Review newspaper about the future of high school sports. A friend of mine predicted that club sports would some day replace high school sports because school districts would quit funding athletic programs.
The optimist in me says that will never happen. I can't envision a day when school districts stop financially supporting athletic programs.
So every time I see a school district having to pass a levy to fund athletics, I become concerned. I believe it the responsibility of school districts to not only provide the necessary textbooks that allow our students to learn what they need to learn, but it's also incumbent upon them to provide athletic/activity program. Studies show that students will suffer academically if they can't play sports.
I hope my friend is wrong and we'll never see a day when club sports supplant high school-funded sports. Because, in that scenario, society in general would suffer the consequences.