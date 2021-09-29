This is a little late for fall sports in a practical sense, but not in the way it's intended.
We're running out of high school referees, officials, umpires. The lack of referees knows no border and it's become dire for many sports.
Although keeping officials — the noun I will use hereafter to refer to them in the general sense — long enough to get them ready for varsity games is part of the bigger problem.
“We always say that if we can keep an official for three years we've got him,” District III basketball commissioner David Lee said. “It's the first or second year where we lose them.”
Officials by and large want to officiate because they want to give back to the sports they played growing up. They're not officiating to feed a 401k.
From football to baseball and every team sport in between, officials are needed. Now the Treasure Valley has enough qualified officials to cover varsity competitions, but ranks are being stretched to cover junior varsity and freshmen contests.
With the advent of three-man crews for varsity boys and girls basketball, for example, there's pressure on Lee to have enough bodies to cover all games.
Before COVID-19, Lee used to have a pool of 190 to 200 officials each year. Last year, that number dropped to 130.
A NEW CONTRACT for officials in all sports was negotiated in August. Each sport received a handsome increase.
“It's the biggest pay raise in our history,” said longtime area umpire and District III director Dan Davis.
So with the hope of COVID declining and increased pay, Lee anticipates some officials returning this winter. But the pool won't be as deep as he usually sees.
Some officials are aging out. An official can only work so long before retirement calls.
Davis says his pool of umpires continues to decline. He's hopeful the new contract will attract more interest, but he's seeing fewer young adults become umpires.
In baseball, with age comes injuries.
“Five of our top 10 umpires have had offseason surgeries,” said Davis, 61. “I'm losing guys to softball. They see that games are quicker (in softball) and the field is smaller.”
Like Lee, Davis said he's recruiting as much as possible.
“Baseball is not America's sports anymore,” Davis argued. “Not a lot of kids play the sport anymore around here. It's tough to get younger people involved. So we're getting hit at both ends — guys retiring and no younger kids getting involved.
“It used to be a great side income. Not anymore.”
SCHOOL GROWTH outnumbers growth of officials.
Davis said one would think the population explosion would mean more officials. But it hasn't translated.
Lee assigns officials for 52 high schools — all the schools in the Treasure Valley into Oregon and as far north as Riggins.
There's a trickle down effect. The lack of officials in high school means there's a lack of officials for junior high and younger levels as well.
“It's a puzzle we've been trying to solve for years,” Lee said. “Not just in Idaho, but it's a decline across the nation. It's a number of issues. Pay has been part of it, lack of respect from fans. Guys just aren't willing to do it.”
Just this week an email arrived at The Idaho Press from District III volleyball commissioner Jim Bittick asking athletic directors if they could delay the start times of their matches by 90 minutes so that he can assign enough officials to cover all varsity matches. In many cases junior varsity matches and lower would have to be staffed by one official.
Bittick also asked area athletic directors to consider rescheduling matches to Mondays and Saturdays the rest of the season so he can full staff matches.
THE IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL Activities Association is well aware of the need for officials. Its board, at a meeting Tuesday, had a first reading on a proposal to lower the minimum age for high school officials to 16 for all sports. It has already been passed in soccer and football. The final reading will be at a meeting in December.
The IHSAA board discussed if inviting lowering the minimum age for officials would ultimately discourage youth from becoming officials if they run into issues involving parents or coaches. It's a good point.
Lee has much respect for area athletic directors. Scheduling and rescheduling games is just one part of an athletic director's duties. Throw in a pandemic and their jobs become much more difficult.
“I feel bad for them, they have tough jobs,” Lee said.
Being the district commissioner is a full-time job for Lee. It's a good thing he retired from his day job at Micron in 2008.
“Once September hits I have to kick into into high gear,” said Lee, who is in his fifth year as commissioner.
So if anyone is interested in officiating, Lee and all commissioners would welcome new blood.
The sooner the better, too.