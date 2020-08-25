I think we're going to have a high school football season.
But, then again, we might not.
Not much is clear cut these days. It's more like it's clear as mud.
I remember years ago a teaching moment that the editor who gave me my first job taught me. Write with authority, he said.
What 2020 has taught us, especially regarding the novel coronavirus, is there's very little we can write or talk about with authority.
Here at the Idaho Press we decided that we needed to continue a tradition that was established long before any of us arrived — our football tab, minus the college material. It's strictly high school this year.
Throughout the summer we published features for every school in the Treasure Valley. We wrote those stories as if we were guaranteed a season.
We've re-purposed the stories into a 28-page section that was stuffed into today's newspaper.
Included are every team's virus-adjusted schedule. It was risky to do this considering things are so fluid and seemingly change by the minute, if not hour.
Not every team will start on the same date or play the same number of games. The decisions on when a school would start its season was made by the school districts with the best wisdom from school board trustees, high school administrators and superintendents.
You'll find other nuggets including the final 2019 records and predicted order of finishes for each league.
When the tab was printed, it hadn't been decided if the four Boise School District teams would be able to play at Boise State's Dona Larsen Park. The 5,000-seat stadium has been the home for Borah, Boise, Capital and Timberline games the past decade.
It's my guess they'll have to find other sites for their games. I doubt BSU will want to assume liability for possible COVID-19 spread.
There will be nine games involving 13 area teams this week. The Meridian schools are scheduled to debut Sept. 4 and the Boise schools will be allowed to play Sept. 11.
Just as we were going to press with the special section Tuesday, we received word that the Emmett at Homedale game was moved from Friday to Thursday. So it will be the first game played in the area.
Another potential obstacle to games being played this week is air quality. The smoke blowing our way is from the wildfires in northern California. We can't seem to catch a break. Next it will be locust and cankerworms. Or, maybe, a comet.
The fact that teams are marching on is a head scratcher to me from the simple standpoint that the four colleges which field teams in the state aren't playing. The colleges have the ability to test. High schools can't afford to test their student-athletes and they're relying on parents to make sure their kids, athletes or not, are healthy when they attend school.
Just what the scene is like at area games remains to be seen. Spectators won't be allowed at Kuna's opener against Lewiston, but elsewhere fans can attend under social distancing protocols.
There's nothing like the smell of popcorn and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs at games. Whether concessions will be sold at games remains to be seen.
A friend who is a referee said several officials are opting out this fall because of health concerns. That will lead to a shortage of referees.
I'm rooting for the games to be played. We all need something to cheer about.
At the same time, it's difficult for me to get my hopes up that fall sports will be contested for more than a couple weeks. Why? The answer is simple — little has been normal in 2020.