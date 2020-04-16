The ‘Lost Season’ is a new series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jake Slocum loves golf.
OK, maybe obsessed is a little more like it.
The Rocky Mountain High School senior golfer has three full duffel bags of gear. They include everything from an eyeline putting mirror to a Live View Golf camera — his most recent acquisition. He’s also still getting in a full 18 holes at BanBury Golf Course five days a week in the midst of social distancing. But that's what it takes to be one of the best. And he certainly is right now.
Slocum, 17, is a four-time state champion and a Division I signee at Iowa State. And he didn’t become that way by looking for something else to do.
"The thing about Jake is, and we love to tease him about it, is he's kind of the ultimate golf nerd," Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Davis said. "You can sit here and laugh about it, and we always do, but he's totally fine with it. It's his life. He's one of the most dedicated players I've ever had and that's really paid off for him."
The passion began when his parents bought him a set of plastic golf clubs at 3 years old. He placed blue plastic cups all around the house and the backyard to hit in to.
Slocum traded them in for a real set a few short years later. It didn’t take him long to adjust either. He won the very first tournament he was in. It was a 9-hole tournament at Ridgecrest. Slocum was 6.
From then on, the word was out.
The Grizzlies were coming off the first state title in program history when Slocum arrived in 2017. Rocky Mountain already had three future collegiate golfers on its roster in Sam Tidd (Utah), Drew Reinke (Chico State) and Carson Berry (Oregon State).
In his first qualifying round at Spurwing, he sliced the ball while trying to chip onto the green at the par-5 second hole. The ball ended up in the intersection of Chinden and Ten Mile Road.
"In that moment I remember thinking, 'So this is going to be the next stick at Rocky Mountain,'" Davis said while laughing. "We were so loaded that his first couple of times playing he was just so nervous. But once he settled down, he became the real deal."
Slocum ended up rotating between the No. 4 and 5 spot that freshman season. He placed fourth at state to help Rocky Mountain go back-to-back.
The following year saw him beat out Berry, Reinke and Tidd for the top spot to start the year. He won the Jack Jones Invite at TimberStone Golf Course before taking fifth at state in the Grizzlies’ three-peat.
"I looked up to those guys. Those guys were always in the paper and always No. 1," Slocum said. "So to be actually playing at their level gave me a lot of confidence. It only motivated me more to keep going."
They graduated after that season. And it wasn't easy for Slocum at first.
He shot an 80 at the Eagle Invitational and finished five strokes out of first place at the 5A District III Tournament at Quail Hollow last year. Rocky Mountain also lost to Mountain View by 13 strokes to see its four-year district championship reign come to an end. It barely qualified for state with a fourth-place showing.
However, Slocum delivered when it mattered most.
He erased a one-stroke deficit during the second day of state at the Highland Golf Course in Pocatello. Slocum carded a final 144 and was the only player to shoot even par over the two-day tournament. He held off Boise’s Joe Gustavel by two strokes to become the fourth straight Grizzly golfer to earn medalist honors.
It didn't dawn on him, though. He thought he was heading to a playoff after missing a birdie putt and settling for par. It wasn’t until Davis told him while he was walking off the green that he realized otherwise.
Rocky Mountain also captured its fourth state team title in a row. It finished 24 strokes ahead of second-place Boise. Slocum’s scores could have been thrown out and the Grizzlies still would have won by six strokes. They're just the second 5A team ever to four-peat. Their one title away from matching Eagle’s record of five straight from 2010-15.
"At that point, I just let everything go," Slocum said. "I was in shock because you spend the last two years thinking, 'When is your time finally going to come?' So for that to actually happen, to not only call myself a team champion, but an individual champion, it was just a special, special feeling."
Yet, Slocum and the Grizzlies may not get an opportunity at history.
They only played in one tournament and match before the season was suspended on March 15. Slocum tied for first and lost in a playoff at the Nampa Invitational at Centennial to finish second.
"Having watched Jake mature from his freshman year to where he is now has been phenomenal," Davis said. "That's the one thing I'm bummed about this season basically getting scrapped. Just seeing if he could have pulled off a repeat because none of those other guys did that, and lead us to that fifth straight team championship as well. I honestly think he could have."
But no matter what happens, Slocum is still going to play at Iowa State — a place he meticulously chose. He made a list of all the top D1, DII and DIII schools and put their resumes into a spreadsheet.
So his passion isn’t going away anytime soon. What else is he going to do?
“For me, it’s a hard feeling to explain,” Slocum said. “Hitting the ball and just watching it in the air for what feels like miles, it’s just a special feeling that I just fell in love with.”