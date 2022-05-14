Bishop Kelly junior Margaret Smock might be known as a fierce competitor after winning the 4A golf state title as a sophomore last season, but her teammates know her other side — the encouraging one.
While some players might receive a snide comment from a teammate after taking a not-so-great shot, Smock takes a different approach.
“Margaret loves to talk about ice cream whenever you hit a bad shot,” said junior teammate Gia Codina. “There’s always the conclusion that it’s an ice cream day, meaning you need to go get ice cream after practice to make you feel better.”
According to Smock’s teammate freshman Jessi Moodie, “It works.”
“Coming into the first part of the year was intimidating for me, because Margaret had just won state,” Moodie said. “But when I see her play, it just pushes me to work harder when I see her working so hard.”
Smock’s biggest challenge in golf is being able to balance fun and stress.
“I was able to do well at districts and state last year,” she said.
For Smock, the challenge has been “striving to do well again and trying to meet my expectations yet also keep them realistic.”
Bishop Kelly coach Michelle Judy has seen just how dedicated Smock is from day one.
“She’s just really mentally strong and super focused,” Judy said. “And she’s super hard on herself, and she’s always working toward being and doing whatever her best is. She’s just been different that way from the time she came into the program.”
After finishing two strokes off the lead Wednesday to take second in the 4A District III Tournament, Smock now turns her focus toward defending her state crown. But with her commitment to continuing to improve her game, don’t expect her to be satisfied with winning just one title.
“There’s always something she wants to improve on,” Codina said. “She never just stops. She could have finished the best round of her life, and she’ll say, ‘I got to go work on X, Y, and Z.’”
Judy agreed.
“Margaret’s always analyzing how she can get better and what she needs to do to get better,” Judy said. “And that’s really how she gets better.”
Smock has continued to fine tune her game over the past year, so much so that she earned an invite along with five other Idaho teens to compete in the North Pacific Junior Ladies tournament in Dupont, Washington, later this month.
And with opportunities opening up for her left and right, she’s handling them just like she does her game - with thoughtful determination.
“It really depends on what school is the best fit for me,” Smock said of pursuing future college scholarship opportunities, “and then golf will follow.”