Led by a first-place finish by Katrina von Behren and a third-place finish from Ashley von Behren, the Ambrose girls golf team captured the 2A State Championship on Tuesday, shooting +145 over two days at the 2A State Tournament at Blackfoot Golf Course.
The Archers finished 13 strokes ahead of Cole Valley Christian, which was looking to repeat after winning the team title last year.
Katrina von Behren, who was second a year ago at state, followed her 1-over 70 in Monday’s first round with a 3-over 73 to finish +4 after 36 holes. She finished four strokes ahead of Cole Valley’s Chloe Singpraseuth. Ashley von Behren shot 13-over for the tournament.
Caroline Caven added a fifth-place finish for Cole Valley.
Ambrose’s boys team also got a second-place individual finish from David Chacon, who finished 2-over. Chacon was 10 strokes behind Declo’s Stephen Paul, who broke away from the field with an 8-under 62 in Monday’s first round, then shot even par on Tuesday.
Declo also won the boys team title.
WEISER’S WILLIAMS FINISHES RUNNER-UP IN 3A
Weiser’s Carter Williams finished as 3A boys state runner-up for the second year in a row, while Homedale’s Luke Henry was fourth, helping the Trojan boys finish second as a team.
Williams shot a 1-over 73 at Idaho Falls’s Sage Lake Golf Course to finish with a 36-hole score of 3-over 147, three strokes behind Kimberly’s Toby Heider, who repeated as individual champion. Henry was 12-over 156.
Homedale finished 126-over as a team, 67 strokes behind Kimberly, which won its third straight state title.
Bonners Ferry won the 3A girls title, led by individual medalist Braylyn Bayer, who finished 9-over. Homedale’s Gwen Parker was fourth, 17 strokes behind Bayer, while Weiser’s Lucy Hickey finished sixth.