Led by a first-place finish by Katrina von Behren and a third-place finish from Ashley von Behren, the Ambrose girls golf team captured the 2A State Championship on Tuesday, shooting +145 over two days at the 2A State Tournament at Blackfoot Golf Course.

The Archers finished 13 strokes ahead of Cole Valley Christian, which was looking to repeat after winning the team title last year.

