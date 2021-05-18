The Rocky Mountain girls golf team thought they had 13 strokes to make up prior to the start of the second and final day of the 5A state golf tournament Tuesday morning at Avondale Golf Club in Hayden.
But the deficit suddenly dropped to one when it was discovered that a Boise High golfer had signed an incorrect scorecard following Monday’s first day. Her score was thrown out, and Rocky Mountain found out shortly before the start of round two Tuesday that the ruling meant they trailed by just one shot.
With the door opened, the Rocky Mountain girls took advantage. Josey Parish (81), Ainsley Terada (83), Emry Gibbs (84), Lauren Parish (84) and Jane Barry (86, score wasn’t used) combined to shoot a 332 (+40) Tuesday to finish with a two-day score of +74 – three shots ahead of Boise and four in front of Eagle (+78) to win the program’s first state title in nearly a decade.
“It was an intense way to start out the day, going from thinking we were going to have to play really, really good to make up the 13 strokes and then that happens,” Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Davis said. “It just became try to play well and hopefully it would be enough, and obviously it was.
“We kind of got lucky and did just enough to hold on. There was nothing special that we did on our end, there was a lot of good golf.”
Davis said Rocky Mountain would have had a strong chance to win last year, as well, before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That made Tuesday’s results a little bit sweeter.
“We had a really, really good team last year so having it get canceled was a disappointment,” Davis said. “But I knew what we had coming back and at the beginning of the year this year I thought we had a really, really good chance again if we played like we were capable of.
“And to be honest we didn’t play great this week but we kind of two days of just good enough golf and it was a total team effort. Our one through five were all really, really close scores. We didn’t have anybody go really low, but we didn’t have anybody blow up and go really high. That’s where we got fortunate. Our depth kind of saved us.”
Emily Cadwell of Boise High School won the individual 5A state title with a two-day score of 144 (-2). She finished two shots ahead of Eagle’s Brooke Patterson (146, E) and 11 shots in front of Borah’s Maddie Montoya (155, +9).
Lauren Parish (+15) finished fifth for Rocky Mountain, while Josey Parish (+18) was tied for seventh. Terada was ninth, Gibbs was 10th and Barry finished 11th.
EAGLE BOYS, ENNIS WIN 5A TITLES
The Eagle boys finished with a two-day score of +46 to win the 5A boys state tournament Tuesday at Avondale. Wheaton Ennis won the individual state title for Eagle with a two day total of 145 (+1).
Quinn Haigwood of Boise High finished third (151, +7), while Eagle's Blake Helms (152, +8) was fourth. Boise's Jonas Habig (155, +11) finished fifth.
Boise finished six shots back in second place at +52.