Quassi Kadro scored two goals in the first half and Daniel Hiram added to more in the second half as the Boise boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 win against Borah on Tuesday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.

TIMBERLINE 1, CAPITAL 0: Kyle Atkinson scored the game’s lone goal as Timberline won in SIC action.

