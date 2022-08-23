Quassi Kadro scored two goals in the first half and Daniel Hiram added to more in the second half as the Boise boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 win against Borah on Tuesday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
TIMBERLINE 1, CAPITAL 0: Kyle Atkinson scored the game’s lone goal as Timberline won in SIC action.
Ben Anderson saved both shots he faced in net to earn the shutout.
CALDWELL 2, BISHOP KELLY 0: Caldwell scored a pair of goals in the second half to beat the defending 4A state champions in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Horacio Hernandez made six saves for the Cougars to earn the shutout.
RIDGEVUE 3, SKYVIEW 2: Cole Hernandez scored a pair of goals, leading Ridgevue to a SIC victory.
Tye DeSouza also scored and added an assist for the Warhawks, who got assists from Mozes Abdallah and Bryce Wagoner.
Gerardo Rodriguez Jr. made four saves in the victory.
VALLIVUE 4, MIDDLETON 1: Alex Barragan scored twice, helping Vallivue take a SIC win. Reese Hyer and Taran Christensen both scored for the Falcons, while David Campos had two assists.
Connor Blaisdell made eight saves for Vallivue.
Trevor Scheuerman scored Middleton’s lone goal and Derek Salisbury made seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 4, CALDWELL 2: Madeline Ramsey and Taylor Deitzel both had a goal and assist as Bishop Kelly won in 4A SIC play.
Shaelyn Olsen had both of Caldwell’s goals.
GOLF
CAPITAL’S GARUS SHOOTS 63
Capital’s Trevor Garus shot a 63 over 18 holes to win individual medalist honors at a 5A SIC quad meet featuring Borah, Timberline and defending state champion Boise at Warm Springs Golf Course.
Timberline won the team meet, shooting 307, edging Boise by one stroke.
Timberline’s girls team also won, shooting a 365. The Wolves were led by Ella Arnzen who won girls medalist honors shooting 71.