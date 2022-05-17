NAMPA — Setting a personal-best out on the golf course Monday wasn’t enough for Lauren Parish.
On Tuesday, the Rocky Mountain senior followed that up by matching that same score.
Parish shot a 3-under 68 on Tuesday in the final round of the 5A State Championship at Red Hawk Golf Course, finishing the tournament with a 6-under 136 to become the first Rocky Mountain girl to win an individual state title.
“Basically, it was putting again today,” said Parish, whose previous best before Monday had been 2-under at BanBury Golf Course. “I haven’t been the best putter, I don’t drop balls that often. This tournament I did, I dropped a lot more than I normally do and that got me lower than it normally does.”
Behind Parish’s individual state title, the Grizzlies also took home the team title for the second season in a row, finishing with a 36-hole score of 611, 42 strokes ahead of second place Boise. Rocky Mountain also got a fifth-place finish from Emry Gibbs (6-over 148) and a sixth-place finish from Josey Parish (14-over 156), Lauren’s twin sister.
But the Grizzlies did fall short on one goal they had for the season: They wanted to shoot under 300 in a round as a team. In Tuesday’s second round they fell three shots short of that goal. They also had 18-hole rounds of 308 on Monday and 301 earlier this season.
“They all have the ability to do it,” said Rocky Mountain coach Jonathan Gibbs. “We have two girls on junior varsity that were first and second at JV district last week. Those girls are strong, too, we just didn’t have a spot for it. They’ve put a lot of time into it.”
Still, taking home a blue trophy as well having the individual state medalist in the lineup wasn’t a bad consolation for the Grizzlies.
Parish won the individual state title by making seven birdies on Tuesday, and a total of 13 for the week. That was good enough to beat Borah’s Maddie Montoya, who finished in second with a 3-under.
Converting on those birdie opportunities was something that Parish said she focused on leading up to the championship. But even with all that preparation, she said the success she had on the green was beyond her wildest imagination.
“Usually, my irons and drivers are all pretty solid,” said Parish. “It’s just my putting that sometimes gets me in trouble. Or sometimes it benefits me. Today it benefited me.”
Parish secured her victory on the par-4 17th hole, sinking a birdie to extend her lead to three strokes. She used a 3-wood off the tee to hit her drive into a familiar spot, which she had been hitting in practice rounds leading up to the championship. After that, she was able to sink that hole in three for the second day in a row.
“I would say today my 40-yard shots weren’t the best,” said Parish, who is signed to play at Idaho State next year. “But with it being elevated up where the pin is, I knew I could roll it up there and get it close. I did it and made the putt.”
All four teams that took home trophies and nine of the ten individual placers were from the Treasure Valley.
Boise was second with Kelly Goulet (4th, 4-over), Kate Stacey (T-7th, 21-over) and Natalie Stacey (T-9th, 22-over) all placing. Eagle finished third, paced by Brooke Patterson. Patterson, who was second in 2019 and 21, finished third, shooting 1-under. Mountain View finished fourth as a team.
Montoya was competing as an individual and finished second at 3-under. Timberline’s Ella Arnzen, also competing individually finished 21-over, tied for seventh.