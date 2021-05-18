Nampa Christian golf coach Todd Durbin was pretty confident his boys and girls teams both would have won 2A state titles last year had the season not been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year later, they still got it done.
Both the Nampa Christian boys and girls golf teams won 2A state titles Tuesday at Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley.
“It feels wonderful to win both,” Durbin said. “Lucky enough we only lost one senior from last year so we had the same teams back.
“It’s an amazing achievement. To see the satisfaction on the kids with all their hard work paying off, it made it all worth it to me. It was a great job by the kids.”
The Nampa Christian girls finished with a two-day score of +187 to finish nine shots ahead of Cole Valley Christian (+196). Brianna Shervik (NNU signee) shot +16 to finish in second place, while Kylie Stokes shot +26 to tie for fourth.
“It was a total team effort,” Durbin said of a girls team that also included Allison Douthit, Alex Tinsley and Haena Jang. “The girls led by 19 strokes after day one, so that was a considerable margin. Brianna played well.
“Yesterday the weather was perfect but today it was cold and windy. The whole team, they all had to have their whole game today to make it work and that’s probably what put us over the top. We practice in that, so we were ready for the weather change.”
The Nampa Christian boys finished with a score of +89 to finish nine shots ahead of Cole Valley Christian (+98). Von Wasson was +7 for the Trojans to finish third individually, while Cole Wasson (+16) was seventh.
Caden Yett, Eli Powell and Ryker Lacy also contributed for the boys.
“Just a complete team effort for both teams,” Durbin said. “Somebody stepped up each day and had their best round. It was a great thing to watch.”
North Star Charter’s Gavin Rodeghiero won the individual boys title with a two-round score of 149 (+5).