The Boise boys basketball team upset second-ranked Borah on Friday.
The Brave, behind Whitt Shaani and Amurani Miller, topped the Lions 52-42 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Miller led the Brave (8-5, 5-5) with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and Shaani added 16. Vince McFarland had 12 rebounds.
Isaac Drewberry led Borah (10-2, 7-2) with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Lions' leading scorer, Austin Bolt, didn't play.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 63, EAGLE 44: The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (12-1, 10-0) handled the Mustangs (8-4, 6-4) in a 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 19 points.
TIMBERLINE 50, CAPITAL 45: The Wolves (5-8, 4-6) held off the Eagles (3-9, 1-9) in a tightly contested 5A SIC game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 13 points and three assists and Jake Wessels had seven rebounds.
Josh Underwood led Capital with 14 points and five rebounds.
CENTENNIAL 40, SKYVIEW 35: The Patriots (7-6, 5-5) roared back in the fourth quarter to top the visiting Hawks (2-10, 1-9) in a 5A SIC game.
The Patriots outscored Skyview 23-11 in the final period.
Kyle Schabot led Centennial with 11 points.
Levi Teriipaia led Skyview with 11 points and five rebounds.
VALLIVUE 54, BISHOP KELLY 45: The Falcons (6-7, 4-4) topped the Knights (6-6, 4-3) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 12 points and three assists and Gavin Weisweaver had 12 points and three assists.
PARMA 40, WEISER 39: The Panthers (7-6, 1-1) held off the Wolverines (7-7, 1-1) in the Snake River Valley game.
Isaiah Drohn led Parma with 14 points and Stetson Beus added 10.
Ande Jensen led Weiser with 12 points.
MARSING 45, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34: The Huskies (10-3, 4-1) clamped down on the Chargers (5-7, 2-2) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and Merrick Hall had 19 points.
The Huskies limited the Chargers to 13 points in the first half.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 54, NEW PLYMOUTH 42: The Trojans (12-2, 4-1) handled the Pilgrims (9-5, 3-2) in a 2A WIC game.
MELBA 79, VISION CHARTER 27: The Mustangs cruised to the 2A WIC victory.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 19 points and six rebounds and Henry Clark had 16 points and four rebounds.
VICTORY CHARTER 64, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 29: The Vipers ran away from the Grizzlies in the league game.
Luke Desrosiers led Victory Charter with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Jasper Luce had 12 points and eight rebounds and Isaiah Palomares had six assists and five rebounds.
WILDER 38, NOTUS 34: The Wildcats held off the Pirates in a league game.
Norman Gonzalez led Wilder with 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 60, CAPITAL 31: The Mavericks (13-2, 11-2) led 33-18 at halftime in the win over the Eagles (4-12, 2-11) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Laila Saenz led the Mavericks with 14 points.
Mountain View visits No. 1-ranked Timberline (15-1, 12-1) in a big showdown tonight. Tipoff is at 6.
NOTUS 51, WILDER 33: The Pirates (11-3, 6-0) eased to the win over the Wildcats.
McKenzie Woodland led Notus with 14 points, Victoria Ortega had nine rebounds and Annika Bethel added six assists.
LIBERTY CHARTER 57, IDAHO CITY 21: The Patriots got out to a 20-1 lead and never looked back.
Madison Hodnett led the Patriots with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Berlyn Logue added 17 points and five rebounds.
GOLF
VALLIVUE GRAD TIED FOR LEAD: Chad Pfeifer, a Vallivue High graduate and military hero/amputee, is tied for the lead at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity scoreboard in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
On Thursday, Pfeifer had three birdies and no bogeys. On Friday he rose to the top of the leaderboard and found himself tied with celebrity heavyweights John Smoltz and Mark Mulder.