Girls Golf Sports Stars

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Maddie Montoya, Borah

• Earned second-place finish at 5A State Championship, shooting a 2-round score of 3-under.

• Third-place finish at 5A District III meet, shooting 5-over.

• Medalist at the Mike McCrady Memorial Tournament, shooting 2-under.

• Signed at Montana State University.

Lauren Parish, Rocky Mountain

• Won 5A State championship, shooting two-round score of 6-under.

• Shot 80 at 5A District III Tournament to finish in fourth place.

• Medalist at Canyon Ridge Invitational, shooting 73.

• Helped lead Rocky Mountain to team state title.

• Signed to play at Idaho State University.

Brooke Patterson, Eagle

• Finished third at 5A State Championship with two-round score of 1-under.

• Won 5A District III Championship by five strokes.

• Won individual medalist honors at Nampa Invitational and Jack Jones Invitational.

• Signed to the University of Cincinnati.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments